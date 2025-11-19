PM Kisan 22nd Instalment: When To Expect Next Rs 2,000 Payment; How To Check Your Name In The List

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released the 21st installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, putting Rs 18,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of over nine crore farmers. The scheme provides crucial financial support by offering Rs 2,000 every four months adding up to Rs 6,000 a year through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to eligible farmers across the country.

The 19th instalment of the PM-Kisan Scheme was released on 24 February 2025, followed by the 20th instalment on 2 August 2025. The 22nd instalment is expected to be credited in the last quarter of 2025 or early 2026, though the exact date may change. Farmers are advised to regularly check the official PM-Kisan website for updated information on instalment schedules and any recalculations of release dates.

How to Check Your Name in the PM-Kisan Village Beneficiary List

- Visit the official PM-Kisan portal.

- Go to the “Farmers Corner” section on the homepage.

- Click on the “Beneficiary List” option.

- Select your State, District, Block, and Village.

- Click on “Get Report” to view the complete list of beneficiaries from your village.

PM Kisan Scheme: How It Supports Farmers

Under the PM Kisan scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 2,000 every four months, totalling Rs 6,000 a year. The amount is released in three installments: April–July, August–November, and December–March and is directly deposited into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

The scheme was first announced in the Interim Budget 2019 by then finance minister Piyush Goyal and later launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, it stands as the world’s largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programme, offering crucial financial support to millions of farmers across the country.

PM Modi Launches New PM Kisan Installment and Opens Farming Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated the South India Natural Farming Summit in Coimbatore during the event. Earlier, in August, he released the 20th installment of the PM Kisan scheme, benefiting more than 9.8 crore farmers, including 2.4 crore women farmers. So far, across all previous installments, PM Modi has transferred over Rs 3.90 lakh crore directly into farmers’ bank accounts, offering vital financial support across the country.

How Farmers Can Check Their PM Kisan 21st Installment Status

With the 21st installment of PM Kisan now released, millions of farmers are eager to confirm whether the amount has been credited to their bank accounts. If you’re a beneficiary, here’s a simple and clear way to check your payment status:

How to Check PM Kisan 21st Installment Status (2025)

Just follow these easy steps on the official website, pmkisan.gov.in:

- Visit the official PM-Kisan portal: pmkisan.gov.in

- Go to the “Farmer’s Corner” section on the homepage.

- Click on the “Know Your Status” option.

- Enter your registration number and the security code shown on the screen.

- You’ll receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

- Enter the OTP to view the status of your 21st installment.

How to Check the PM Kisan Beneficiary List for Your Village

If you want to see whether your name or others in your village are included in the PM Kisan beneficiary list, here’s a quick and simple way to check:

- Visit the official PM Kisan website: pmkisan.gov.in

- Go to the “Farmer’s Corner” section and select “Beneficiary List.”

- Choose your state, district, sub-district, block, and village from the dropdown menus.

- Click on “Get Report” to view the complete beneficiary list for your village.

Who Can Receive the PM Kisan 21st Installment?

All landholding farm families with cultivable land registered in their names are eligible to receive benefits under the PM Kisan scheme. However, certain categories of individuals are excluded based on the scheme’s rules.

What to Do If Your PM Kisan Status Shows as Pending

If your PM Kisan status appears as “pending,” it means some required details or verifications are still incomplete. To become eligible for the benefits, make sure to finish the pending formalities this may include linking your Aadhaar, completing PAN verification, or resolving any bank account issues. Once these steps are completed, your application can be processed successfully.