PM KISAN 22ND INSTALMENT

PM Kisan 22nd Instalment: When will Rs 2,000 reach farmers’ accounts? e-KYC and farmer ID mandatory — Full details

The government has not announced an official date yet, but based on previous patterns, the 22nd instalment is expected by late February 2026 or around Holi (February 25 to March 5). The distribution cycle is based on three phases: April–July, August–November, and December–March.

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 04:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana continues to provide much-needed financial support to crores of farmers across India. Under the scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, credited in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each directly into their bank accounts. As the next payment cycle approaches, many beneficiaries are now eagerly waiting for updates on the much-anticipated 22nd instalment and when it will be credited.

PM Kisan 22nd Instalment Likely Around Holi

Complete e-KYC or Miss Payment

The central government has clearly stated that payments will not be made without an Aadhaar-seeded bank account, verified land records, and completed e-KYC. If your name is on the beneficiary list but your e-KYC is pending, you should complete it immediately by visiting pmkisan.gov.in. The process can be done from home using OTP-based verification or face authentication.

How to Complete PM Kisan e-KYC Online – Step-by-Step Guide

If you haven’t completed your PM Kisan e-KYC yet, you can finish it easily from home by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official PM Kisan website — pmkisan.gov.in.
Step 2: After logging in, click on the e-KYC option on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code, then click Search.
Step 4: Now enter your mobile number and click on Get OTP.
Step 5: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.
Step 6: Your e-KYC will be completed successfully. You will also receive a confirmation message on your phone.

Keep Bank Details Updated to Avoid Missing PM Kisan Instalment

To continue receiving benefits under the PM Kisan scheme, it is important that your bank details are up to date. This ensures there are no issues in receiving the instalment. You can update or verify your details by visiting your bank branch.

