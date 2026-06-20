PM-KISAN 23rd installment released: PM Modi presses button to transfer Rs 2000 in bank account of farmers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Saturday. PM Modi released over Rs 18,880 crore directly into the accounts of more than 9.44 lakh farmers at a function in Tarakeswar in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. With the press of a button Rs 2,000 is being credited to each beneficiary farmers' account.
Over 2.18 crore women farmers among the beneficiaries of the 23rd instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme.
All landholding farmers' families, who have cultivable land holdings in their names, are eligible to get benefits under the scheme. Mandatory information required to enroll in the scheme:
- Farmer’s / Spouse’s name
- Farmer’s / Spouse’s date of birth
- Bank account number
- IFSC/ MICR Code
- Mobile (contact) Number
- Aadhaar Number
- Other customer information, available in the passbook, may be required for mandate registration.
-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal
- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.
- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"
- Click on Dashboard
- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page
- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details
- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat
- Then click on show button
- After this you can choose your details
- Click 'Get Report' button
- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list
PM Narendra Modi on 13 March 2026 released the 22nd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Guwahati, Assam. With the press of a button Rs 2,000 is being credited to each beneficiary farmers' account. In this instalment, over 9.7 crore farmers across the country received direct financial assistance of approximately Rs 20,500 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.