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PM Kisan 23rd instalment: Haven't received rs 2,000 yet? Your money may be stuck due to this reason

There might be a certain group of eligible farmers who might not have recieved the 23rd instalment of Rs 2,000 under PM KISAN. 

Written ByReema Sharma
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 09:59 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 09:59 AM IST
PM Kisan 23rd instalment: Haven't received rs 2,000 yet? Your money may be stuck due to this reason

About the Author

Reema Sharma

Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and master's in mass communication, Reema Sharma waded into the field of journalism. 

She has extensively written on matters of personal finance ; conducted interviews with domain experts, thus giving the readers an informative choice on budgeting, saving, debt management, and investing.

With over two decades of dedicated experience in writing business news, she has converted complex financial concepts into practical, actionable information.

In the past 20 years, she has focused on churning out countless business stories for the readers. She has had the opportunity to interview high profile personalities like RBI Dy Gov Usha Tharot and Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. She has done countless interviews with economists, tax and investment experts. 
Before joining Zee, she has worked in several esteemed media organizations like HT, ETV and the Pioneer.

Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest financial trends, she either has a song on her lips or is tucking into delicious grub.

Reema Sharma can be reached at: reema.sharma@zeemedia.com or X:  https://x.com/reema7sharma

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