PM Kisan 23rd instalment: Haven't received rs 2,000 yet? Your money may be stuck due to this reason

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Saturday. PM Modi released over Rs 18,880 crore directly into the accounts of more than 9.44 lakh farmers at a function in Tarakeswar in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. With the press of a button Rs 2,000 is being credited to each beneficiary farmers' account.
Over 2.18 crore women farmers among the beneficiaries of the 23rd instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme.
There might be a certain group of eligible farmers who might not have recieved the 23rd instalment of Rs 2,000 under PM KISAN. If you too are one among the farmers who have not received Rs 2000 in your account under, then you can register your complain at the PM Kisan Helpdesk. You can lodge your complain from Monday to Friday.
PM KISAN money stuck?
Your PM KISAN money might be stuck due to a few reasons. There should be a YES tick on all the following factors
- eKYC
- Eligibility
- Land Seeding
If you don't conform to the rules on eKYC, Eligibility and Land Seeding, your PM KISAN quarterly installment of Rs 2,000 might be impacted.
Additionally, you can also contact pmkisan-ict@gov.in to register your greviances.
You can call this helpline number 011-24300606.
Alternatively, you can also dial up the following phone numbers:
PM Kisan Toll Free Number: 18001155266
PM Kisan Helpline Number: 155261
PM Kisan's new helpline: 011-24300606
E-mail ID: pmkisan-ict@gov.in
PM KISAN Scheme
PM KISAN Scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. While lakhs of eager farmers are waiting for the disbursal of Rs 2,000 in their account, there are several farmers who are not eligible for the PM KISAN Scheme.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.