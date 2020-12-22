PM Kisan 7th instalment update: Disbursals coming on this date, here's how to check your name

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week said that farmers waiting for the disbursal of amount/funds under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme would get it on December 25.

Addressing the farmers at the `Kisan Kalyan` event in Raisen through video conferencing on Friday, PM Modi said that he will discuss issues related to farmers on the Birth Anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee adding that crores of farmers will get another installment of PM Kisan Scheme on the very day.

The PMO has tweeted:

अभी 25 दिसंबर को, श्रद्धेय अटल जी की जन्मजयंती पर एक बार फिर मैं इस विषय पर और विस्तार से बात करूंगा। उस दिन पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि की एक और किस्त करोड़ों किसानों के बैंक खातों में एक साथ ट्रांसफर की जाएगी: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 18, 2020

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that country's 9 crore farmers will get Rs 18,000 crore under PM Kisan on December 25. Of the total amount, 2.30 lakh farmers of UP will be benefitted.

25 दिसंबर को प्रधानमंत्री देश के 9 करोड़ किसानों को किसान सम्मान निधि के 18 हज़ार करोड़ देंगे, जिसमें से 2 करोड़ 30 लाख किसान उत्तर प्रदेश के हैं: उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ https://t.co/cQxLmO4gmM — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 20, 2020

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

PM-KISAN Scheme for only Small and Marginal Farmers' families?

ln the beginning when the PM-KISAN Scheme was launched (February, 2019), its benefits were admissible only to Small & marginal Farmers' families, with combined landholding upto 2 hectare. The Scheme was later on revised in June 2019 and extended to all farmer families irrespective of the size of their landholdings

The Central Government had notified a decision to extend the benefit of Rs 6,000 per year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers in the country, irrespective of the size of their landholding.

Who are excluded from the PM-KISAN Scheme?

Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undetakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.

How to check your name via PM Kisan website

Log on to pmkisan.gov.in website

On the right hand side, you will see Farmers Corner

Click Farmers Corner

Now from the option, click Beneficiary Status

You will have to furnish a few details like your Aadhaar number, bank account and your mobile number to see your status

After you complete the above procedure, you will find your name if it is there in the list

How to check your name in PM KISAN via mobile App

To check your name via Mobile App, you will have to first download PM Kisan Mobile App. Once you have downloaded the App, you will have access to all the details.