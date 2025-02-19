PM Kisan Amount Increased To Rs 9,000 For Farmers Of Rajasthan; Big Announcement Made By State FM Diya Kumari In Rajasthan Budget

New Delhi: Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday announced to increase the PM kisan Samman Nidhi Amount to Rs 9,000. Presenting the second Budget of the Bhajanlal government of Rajasthan Diya Kumari said that while the annual installment under PM Kisan remains Rs 6,000, the state government will give additional Rs 3,000 to farmers of the state under the scheme.

The Rajasthan Budget 2025-26, mentioned that the step will bring major changes in the agriculture and irrigation sector of the state.

PM Kisan 19th Installment Update

The 19th Installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is expected to be released in the month of February, as per media reports. The PM KISAN Scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Who Are Not Eligible For PM Kisan Scheme

The following categories of beneificiaries of higher economic status shall not be eligible for benefit under the scheme.

1. All Institutional Land holders.

2. Farmer families which belong to one or more of the following categories:.

- Former and present holders of constitutional posts, former and present Ministers/ State Ministers and former/present Members of LokSabha/ RajyaSabha/ State Legislative Assemblies/ State Legislative Councils,former and present Mayors of Municipal Corporations, former and present Chairpersons of District Panchayats.

- All serving or retired officers and employees of Central/ State Government Ministries /Offices/Departments and its field units Central or State PSEs and Attached offices /Autonomous Institutions under Government as well as regular employees of the Local Bodies (Excluding Multi Tasking Staff /Class IV/Group D employees)

- All superannuated/retired pensioners whose monthly pension is Rs.10,000/-or more (Excluding Multi Tasking Staff / Class IV/Group D employees) of above category

- All Persons who paid Income Tax in last assessment year

- Professionals like Doctors, Engineers, Lawyers, Chartered Accountant