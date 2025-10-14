PM Kisan Diwali Gift: Next Rs 2000 Installment To Bring Festive Cheer For Farmers

New Delhi: The 21st installment of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme is set to reach farmers’ bank accounts by Diwali 2025. The central government has already started disbursing payments in states like Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. Farmers need to ensure their e-KYC is complete and account details are accurate to avoid delays.

Steps to Complete PM-KISAN e-KYC

1. Online via OTP:

Visit pmkisan.gov.in

and go to ‘Farmers Corner’ → ‘e-KYC’.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and linked mobile number.

Click ‘Get OTP’, enter the OTP, and submit.

Your e-KYC will update within 24 hours.

2. Face Authentication via PM-KISAN App:

Download the PM-KISAN mobile app and Aadhaar Face RD app.

Sign in using your registered mobile number and go to ‘Beneficiary Status → e-KYC’.

Enter Aadhaar number and choose ‘Face Authentication’.

Scan your face using the phone camera; successful verification completes your e-KYC.

Important Points for Farmers

Ensure your mobile number is linked to Aadhaar and your bank account.

Keep land records updated.

Verify that your bank account is active and correctly linked to Aadhaar.

The government has prioritized states affected by floods, landslides, and other disasters, so farmers in these regions will receive payments first. Other states will follow throughout October.

Farmers who complete the e-KYC and verify their account details are likely to receive the 21st installment on time. Keeping information accurate ensures hassle-free transfer of the Rs 2,000 benefit directly into bank accounts.