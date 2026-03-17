PM KISAN helpline numbers for those farmers who have not received 22nd installment

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Friday (13 March 2026) released the 22nd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Guwahati, Assam.

With the press of a button Rs 2,000 is being credited to each beneficiary farmers' account. In this instalment, over 9.7 crore farmers across the country received direct financial assistance of approximately Rs 20,500 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

PM KISAN helpline number

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While the benefits under PM Kisan should reach each eligible farmer, there may be some farmers who might not have received the amount.

If you are eligible for the 22nd installment of PM Kisan scheme but you haven't received the money in your account still, you may contact official helpline numbers. You can register your concerns by calling 155261 or 011-24300606. This helpline number is available on weekdays between 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

How to check your name via PM KISAN website

Log on to pmkisan.gov.in website

On the right hand side, you will see Farmers Corner

Click Farmers Corner

Now from the option, click Beneficiary Status

You will have to furnish a few details like your Aadhaar number, bank account and your mobile number to see your status

After you complete the above procedure, you will find your name if it is there in the list

How to check your name in PM KISAN via mobile App

To check your name via Mobile App, you will have to first download PM KISAN Mobile App. Once you have downloaded the App, you will have access to all the details.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

In a financial year, PM KISAN installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.