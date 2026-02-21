PM Kisan Next Instalment Date: When will farmers receive the Rs 2,000 payment?

New Delhi: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme continues to be a vital source of support for millions of small and marginal farmers across India. Under this initiative, eligible farmers receive financial assistance in periodic instalments directly into their bank accounts to help with agricultural and related expenses.

Here’s everything you need to know about the next PM Kisan instalment date, how the payments are disbursed, and what farmers should expect.

What is the PM Kisan Scheme?

The PM Kisan scheme, launched by the Government of India, provides Rs 6,000 per year to eligible farmers. This amount is paid in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each, usually spread throughout the year. The goal is to provide direct income support to farmers so they can manage inputs and agricultural costs more easily.

The instalments are credited directly into the beneficiary’s bank account through direct benefit transfer (DBT), which helps ensure transparency and quick payments.

When Will the Next Instalment Be Paid?

Under the current schedule, farmers typically receive the three annual instalments in the following months:

1st Instalment: April – July

2nd Instalment: August – November

3rd Instalment: December – March

According to the latest updates, the next PM Kisan instalment (the 3rd instalment) is expected to be credited by late December to March this year. Exact dates can vary slightly depending on bank processing times and administrative processes. Once the instalment is processed, beneficiaries should receive the ₹2,000 amount directly in their registered bank account.

Farmers are advised to check their bank account and stay in touch with their local revenue or agriculture office for confirmation of the credit.

Who Is Eligible for PM Kisan Payments?

To receive PM Kisan instalments, a farmer must meet the eligibility criteria which generally include:

Being an Indian citizen

Possessing farmland ownership documents

Falling into the category of small and marginal farmers

Certain groups are not eligible, including high-income professionals such as pensioners receiving regular income, institutional landowners, and those with sizable non-agricultural income sources. The eligibility list is periodically updated, so farmers are advised to check the official PM Kisan portal for the latest details.

How to Check Your PM Kisan Status

Farmers can track the status of their PM Kisan instalments online. The steps usually involve:

Visiting the official PM Kisan website

Navigating to the “Status of Beneficiary” section

Entering details such as mobile number or Aadhaar number

Viewing the instalment history and next payment status

This allows beneficiaries to confirm whether instalments have been disbursed and see the dates they were credited.

Why These Payments Matter

PM Kisan instalments play a critical role in supporting small and marginal farmers, especially in managing seasonal expenses like seeds, fertilisers, irrigation, and labour costs. The predictable quarterly instalments provide an essential safety net, helping rural households maintain stability even amid market fluctuations or unpredictable weather patterns.

Since payments are made directly to the beneficiary’s bank account, the system also reduces leakages and improves efficiency.

Tips for Farmers

Ensure your bank account details and mobile number are updated in the PM Kisan database.

Keep your Aadhaar and land ownership documents ready for verification.

If an instalment is delayed, contact your local agriculture or revenue office for support.

The Bottom Line

If you are enrolled under the PM Kisan scheme and meet eligibility requirements, you can expect your next Rs 2,000 instalment to be credited between December and March this year. The payments are a dependable source of financial support designed to ease farming expenses for millions of Indian farmers.

For the most accurate and updated instalment status, farmers should use the official PM Kisan portal or reach out to local officials.