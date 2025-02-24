PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment: Rs 2,000 Released In Bank Accounts Of 9.8 Crore Farmers; Check Name In Beneficiary List

New Delhi: PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Installment Released: The Modi government released the 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme today, 24 February 2025.

The 19th Installment of PM Kisan was released by PM Narendra Modi by pressing the disbursement button at an event in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Rs 22,000 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 9.80 crore farmers.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, the amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

To avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers should keep these things in mind 5 major things

1. Keep your bank account linked with Aadhar card

2. Check your Aadhar seeding with bank account status

3.Keep your DBT option active in your Aadhaar seeded bank account

4. Complete your e-KYC

5. Check your Aadhaar seeding status under 'Know Your Status' module in PM Kisan Portal.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th installment: How To check your name in beneficiary list?

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details

- Click 'Get Report' button

- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list