PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 22nd Instalment: How To Complete OTP-Based e-KYC To Receive Rs 2,000 In Your Bank Account
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 22nd Instalment: How To Complete OTP-Based e-KYC To Receive Rs 2,000 In Your Bank Account

The government has made it mandatory for all eligible farmers to complete their e-KYC at the earliest to ensure timely receipt of PM-KISAN disbursement.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 12:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 22nd Instalment: How To Complete OTP-Based e-KYC To Receive Rs 2,000 In Your Bank Account

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 22nd Instalment: Farmers waiting for the 22nd Instalment of PM-Kisan scheme are expected to get Rs 2,000 in their bank account between March-April.

The government has made it mandatory for all eligible farmers to complete their e-KYC at the earliest to ensure timely receipt of PM-KISAN disbursement.

The PM-KISAN scheme offers multiple methods for completing e-KYC, including OTP-based e-KYC, face authentication-based e-KYC, and biometric-based e-KYC.

The OTP-based e-KYC can be done by following the below mentioned steps

Step 1: Go to the official PM-KISAN portal.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the ‘Farmers Corner’ section and click on the ‘e-KYC’ link.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar number in the designated field.

Step 4: Submit the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number for verification.

Step 5: After successful OTP verification, your e-KYC will be updated in the PM-KISAN database. 

Meanwhile, farmers whose mobile numbers are not linked with Aadhaar may visit the nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs)and get the biometric-based e-KYC process done. 

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 22nd Instalment: How To check your name in beneficiary list?

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details

- Click 'Get Report' button

- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list

PM Narendra Modi in November 2025 released the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. In this instalment, over 9.7 crore farmers across the country received direct financial assistance of approximately Rs 20,500 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).


The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

