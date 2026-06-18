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  • /PM-KISAN scheme 23rd instalment date officially announced by govt; Rs 18,880 crore to be given to 9.44 crore farmers on 20 June

PM-KISAN scheme 23rd instalment date officially announced by govt; Rs 18,880 crore to be given to 9.44 crore farmers on 20 June

An amount exceeding Rs 907.21 crore will be transferred to over 45.35 lakh beneficiaries in West Bengal in the 23rd instalment, taking the cumulative disbursement under the scheme in the state to over Rs 15,055 crore since the launch of the scheme in 2019.

Written ByReema Sharma
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 05:26 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
PM-KISAN scheme 23rd instalment date officially announced by govt; Rs 18,880 crore to be given to 9.44 crore farmers on 20 June
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: ANI

About the Author

Reema Sharma

Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and master's in mass communication, Reema Sharma waded into the field of journalism. 

She has extensively written on matters of personal finance ; conducted interviews with domain experts, thus giving the readers an informative choice on budgeting, saving, debt management, and investing.

With over two decades of dedicated experience in writing business news, she has converted complex financial concepts into practical, actionable information.

In the past 20 years, she has focused on churning out countless business stories for the readers. She has had the opportunity to interview high profile personalities like RBI Dy Gov Usha Tharot and Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. She has done countless interviews with economists, tax and investment experts. 
Before joining Zee, she has worked in several esteemed media organizations like HT, ETV and the Pioneer.

Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest financial trends, she either has a song on her lips or is tucking into delicious grub.

Reema Sharma can be reached at: reema.sharma@zeemedia.com or X:  https://x.com/reema7sharma

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