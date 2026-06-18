/PM-KISAN scheme 23rd instalment date officially announced by govt; Rs 18,880 crore to be given to 9.44 crore farmers on 20 June

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Saturday, according to an official statement issued on Thursday. PM Modi will release over Rs 18,880 crore directly into the accounts of more than 9.44 lakh farmers at a function in Tarakeswar in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on 20 June 2026 .
Over 2.18 crore women farmers among the beneficiaries of the 23rd instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme. The event will be organised by the Union Ministry of Agriculture, with the support of the Government of West Bengal.
PM Modi will also launch various Central Government scheme to benefit farmers in West Bengal including Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY)/Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS).
All landholding farmers' families, who have cultivable land holdings in their names, are eligible to get benefits under the scheme. Mandatory information required to enroll in the scheme:
- Farmer’s / Spouse’s name
- Farmer’s / Spouse’s date of birth
- Bank account number
- IFSC/ MICR Code
- Mobile (contact) Number
- Aadhaar Number
- Other customer information, available in the passbook, may be required for mandate registration.
The government has made it mandatory for all eligible farmers to complete their e-KYC at the earliest to ensure timely receipt of PM-KISAN disbursement. The PM-KISAN scheme offers multiple methods for completing e-KYC, including OTP-based e-KYC, face authentication-based e-KYC, and biometric-based e-KYC.
The OTP-based e-KYC can be done by following the below mentioned steps
Step 1: Go to the official PM-KISAN portal.
Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the ‘Farmers Corner’ section and click on the ‘e-KYC’ link.
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar number in the designated field.
Step 4: Submit the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number for verification.
Step 5: After successful OTP verification, your e-KYC will be updated in the PM-KISAN database.
Meanwhile, farmers whose mobile numbers are not linked with Aadhaar may visit the nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs)and get the biometric-based e-KYC process done.
-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal
- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.
- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"
- Click on Dashboard
- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page
- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details
- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat
- Then click on show button
- After this you can choose your details
- Click 'Get Report' button
- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list
PM Narendra Modi on 13 March 2026 released the 22nd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Guwahati, Assam. With the press of a button Rs 2,000 is being credited to each beneficiary farmers' account. In this instalment, over 9.7 crore farmers across the country received direct financial assistance of approximately Rs 20,500 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments, into the Aadhaar seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.