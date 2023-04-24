PM Kisan Yojana 14th Installment: Select farmers to get Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 2,000, check eligibility

New Delhi: The Central government is all set to roll out the 14th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Yojana) in the next few weeks.

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, farmers receive three instalments of Rs 2000 three times a year. In total, the government credits Rs 6000 annually directly in the bank accounts of eligible farmers.

PM Kisan Yojana 14th instalment: Which farmers will get Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 2,000, check eligibility

So far, the government has released 13 instalments under PM Kisan Yojana. While most farmers will be receiving Rs 2000 instalments for the PM Kisan Yojana 14th instalment, a few are expected to get Rs 4000. According to reports, farmers who didn’t receive Rs 2000 in the 13th instalment are likely to get Rs 4000 in the 13th instalment.

Many farmers were not able to complete the process of their verification, owing to which they did not get the money for the 13th installment. However, a large number of farmers have now got their verification process completed. These farmers would now get Rs 4000 instead of Rs 2000.

Eligible farmers can easily check their names on the official PM Kisan website. On the homepage of the website, you need to visit the Farmers Corner, followed by clicking on the Beneficiary Status option.

On the next page, you need to enter your details to find out if you’re eligible for receiving the benefits under PM Kisan Yoana or not.

PM KISAN Scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. While lakhs of eager farmers are waiting for the disbursal of Rs 2,000 in their account, there are several farmers who are not eligible for the PM KISAN Scheme.