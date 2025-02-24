Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2863292https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/pm-kisan-yojana-19th-installment-money-rs-2000-to-be-transferred-today-check-name-in-beneficiary-list-2863292.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
PM KISAN SCHEME

PM Kisan Yojana 19th Installment Money: Rs 2,000 To Be Transferred Today; Check Name In Beneficiary List

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 19th Installment update -- Farmers will get Rs 2000 under PM KISAN scheme their bank account today, 24 February 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 09:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Kisan Yojana 19th Installment Money: Rs 2,000 To Be Transferred Today; Check Name In Beneficiary List

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 19th Installment: Lakhs of farmers waiting for the 19th Installment of PM-Kisan scheme will get Rs 2,000 in their bank account today, 24 February 2025.

"The Hon'ble Prime Minister will release the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Yojana on 24 February 2025. eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC," the official website of the PM Kisan has mentioned.

To avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers should keep these things in mind 5 major things

1. Keep your bank account linked with Aadhar card 
2. Check your Aadhar seeding with bank account status 
3.Keep your DBT option active in your Aadhaar seeded bank account 
4. Complete your e-KYC 
5. Check your Aadhaar seeding status under 'Know Your Status' module in PM Kisan Portal.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th installment: How To check your name in beneficiary list?

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details

- Click 'Get Report' button

- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK