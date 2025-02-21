PM Kisan Yojana 19th Installment Money To Be Transferred On 24 February 2025; Check Details

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 19th Installment update -- Lakhs of farmers waiting for the 19th Installment of PM-Kisan scheme will get the money in their bank account on 24 February 2025.

"The Hon'ble Prime Minister will release the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Yojana on 24 February 2025. eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC," the official website of the PM Kisan has mentioned.

To avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers should keep these things in mind 5 major things

1. Keep your bank account linked with Aadhar card

2. Check your Aadhar seeding with bank account status

3.Keep your DBT option active in your Aadhaar seeded bank account

4. Complete your e-KYC

5. Check your Aadhaar seeding status under 'Know Your Status' module in PM Kisan Portal.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th installment: How To check your name in beneficiary list?

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details

- Click 'Get Report' button

- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list