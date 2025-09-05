PM Kisan Yojana: THESE Farmers May Miss Out On 21st Installment Of Rs 2,000— All You Need To Know

New Delhi: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme continues to provide much-needed financial support to farmers across the country. Just last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 20th installment, crediting Rs 2,000 each directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries. In total, over Rs 20,500 crore reached around 9.7 crore farmers. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming 21st installment, as farmers eagerly await the next payout.

How Does PM Kisan Yojana Help Farmers?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana is a Central Government scheme launched on December 1, 2018 to provide direct financial support to farmers. Fully funded by the Government of India, the scheme offers Rs 6,000 per year to eligible landholding farmer families. The amount is given in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each, credited straight into the farmers’ bank accounts to ensure timely help.

How Can Farmers Find Their Name in the PM-Kisan List?

- Visit the official website: pmkisan.gov.in

- Go to the ‘Farmer Corner’ section and click on ‘Beneficiary List’

- Select your State, District, Block, and Village

- Hit ‘Get Report’

Why Some Farmers Miss Out on PM Kisan Benefits

Not every farmer automatically receives the benefit of the PM-Kisan scheme. In many cases, this happens because the required conditions for eligibility are not met. If you haven’t received the amount yet, it’s important to check the eligibility rules so you don’t miss out on the 21st installment and can fully benefit from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

PM Kisan Yojana: Who is Eligible?

- The applicant must own agricultural land.

- The land should be registered in the applicant’s name before February 1, 2019.

- The applicant’s bank account must be linked with Aadhaar and NPCI (Direct Benefit Transfer enabled).

PM Kisan Yojana: Who Cannot Apply?

Not all farmers are eligible for PM Kisan benefits. Here’s the list of those excluded from the scheme:

- Farmers whose family member is already getting PM Kisan benefits.

- Farmers who do not own cultivable land.

- Applicants below 18 years of age (as on 01.02.2019).

- Institutional landowners.

- Applicants or family members who are NRIs.

- Families where members hold constitutional posts.

- Families with members who are current or former ministers (Centre/State).

- Families with members who are MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Zilla Parishad Chairpersons, or Mayors.

- Families where members are working/retired officers or employees of:

Central/State Government departments

Public sector undertakings

Autonomous institutions (except Class IV/multi-tasking staff).

- Families of retired government employees receiving a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 or more (except Class IV employees).

- Families where a member has paid income tax in the last financial year.

- Families with members who are practicing professionals such as Doctors, Engineers, Lawyers, CAs, or Architects.