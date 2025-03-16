Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2872791https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/pm-kisan-yojana-want-to-update-your-mobile-number-heres-how-to-do-it-without-aadhaar-card-check-steps-2872791.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
PM KISAN YOJANA

PM Kisan Yojana: Want To Update Your Mobile Number? Here's How To Do It Without Aadhaar Card– Check Steps

Updating your mobile number under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is simple and does not require an Aadhaar card.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2025, 03:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Kisan Yojana: Want To Update Your Mobile Number? Here's How To Do It Without Aadhaar Card– Check Steps File Photo

New Delhi: The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a government scheme designed to provide direct financial support to farmers. Eligible farmers under this scheme receive Rs 6000 annually and it is credited in three installments of Rs 2000. It’s important to keep your mobile number updated to ensure smooth transfer of funds. The good news is that updating your mobile number is quick and you can do it right from home—just make sure your KYC is complete.

How to Update Mobile Number: Follow These Steps

Updating your mobile number under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is simple and does not require an Aadhaar card. Follow the steps below to update your number:

Step 1: Visit the official PM Kisan Yojana website.
Step 2: Click on the "Farmers Corner" option.
Step 3: Select the "Update Mobile Number" option.
Step 4: Choose between entering your Registration Number or Aadhaar Number.
Step 5: If you don’t have an Aadhaar number, you can use your Registration Number instead.
Step 6: Enter the captcha, then click on the Edit option to update your new mobile number.

PM Kisan 20th Installment: How to Check the Payment Date

If you want to check the 20th installment date of the PM Kisan Yojana, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official PM Kisan website.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the "PM Kisan Installment Date" option.
Step 3: Click on it, and a new page will open where you need to enter your details.
Step 4: Submit the details, and the 20th installment date will be displayed.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK