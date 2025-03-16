New Delhi: The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a government scheme designed to provide direct financial support to farmers. Eligible farmers under this scheme receive Rs 6000 annually and it is credited in three installments of Rs 2000. It’s important to keep your mobile number updated to ensure smooth transfer of funds. The good news is that updating your mobile number is quick and you can do it right from home—just make sure your KYC is complete.

How to Update Mobile Number: Follow These Steps

Updating your mobile number under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is simple and does not require an Aadhaar card. Follow the steps below to update your number:

Step 1: Visit the official PM Kisan Yojana website.

Step 2: Click on the "Farmers Corner" option.

Step 3: Select the "Update Mobile Number" option.

Step 4: Choose between entering your Registration Number or Aadhaar Number.

Step 5: If you don’t have an Aadhaar number, you can use your Registration Number instead.

Step 6: Enter the captcha, then click on the Edit option to update your new mobile number.

PM Kisan 20th Installment: How to Check the Payment Date

If you want to check the 20th installment date of the PM Kisan Yojana, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official PM Kisan website.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the "PM Kisan Installment Date" option.

Step 3: Click on it, and a new page will open where you need to enter your details.

Step 4: Submit the details, and the 20th installment date will be displayed.