PM Modi commends success of Mudra Yojana on its 11th anniversary
Prime Minister wrote on X that PM Mudra scheme has proven to be very helpful in the self-employment of youth.
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New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, launched exactly 11 years ago.
Prime Minister wrote on X that PM Mudra scheme has proven to be very helpful in the self-employment of youth.
The Prime Minister stated that the success of this scheme demonstrates how, when given the right opportunities, an individual can not only become self-reliant but also contribute to the progress of the nation. In this context, Shri Modi shared a Sanskrit Subhashitam highlighting the qualities of a wise individual.
The PM tweeted, a person who is fully aware of their abilities, who is self-reliant and committed to performing benevolent actions, who patiently endures adverse circumstances and who consistently follows righteous conduct and whom greed cannot divert from their path-is truly called wise.
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