PM Modi warns against ‘Digital Arrest’ scams, Urges citizens to keep KYC updated

New Delhi: In his latest Mann Ki Baat address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to stay vigilant against growing digital scams that target unsuspecting users — especially those involving fraudulent claims of digital arrests or legal actions.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of keeping Know Your Customer (KYC) information up to date across financial and digital platforms to avoid becoming a victim of fraud and to ensure seamless access to essential services.

What Are Digital “Arrest” Scams?

Digital arrest scams are a type of online fraud where criminals send messages — typically through SMS, email or messaging apps — claiming that the recipient has been “digitally arrested” or faces some legal trouble. These messages often include:

Fake links

Threatening language

Instructions to click or respond immediately

Once a victim interacts with the link, attackers can steal personal data, banking information, or install malware on the device. PM Modi warned that such scams are increasing in frequency, and citizens should be wary of unexpected messages that create panic or urgency.

Why Keeping KYC Updated Matters

KYC — short for Know Your Customer — is a process used by banks, telecom companies, digital payment apps and financial institutions to verify a person’s identity. Updated KYC records help:

Prevent fraud and identity theft

Enable secure access to banking and financial services

Ensure government welfare and subsidy schemes reach the right beneficiaries

The Prime Minister reminded people that keeping KYC details updated makes it harder for fraudsters to misuse personal information and easier for individuals to access services without interruption.

Tips to Avoid Digital Scams

PM Modi shared practical advice for all citizens to protect themselves online:

Don’t click on suspicious links — especially from unknown senders or unexpected messages.

Verify messages claiming legal issues — contact official authorities instead of reacting to urgent claims.

Use secure apps and websites — check URLs carefully and only use trusted platforms.

Regularly update passwords and security settings — avoid sharing OTPs or passwords with anyone.

The emphasis was on caution and common sense — an informed user is a safer user.

Broader Digital Awareness

Digital scams are not limited to arrest threats. Other common fraud tactics include:

Fake investment or win-money schemes

Fraudulent job offers

Phone call impersonations

Fake customer care messages

By staying alert and informed, citizens can spot red flags and report suspicious activity swiftly.

PM’s Message on Digital Safety

In his address, the Prime Minister emphasized that the digital revolution — from online banking to mobile payments and e-commerce — has brought tremendous convenience, but it also requires responsible use. While technology empowers users, it also opens opportunities for misuse if proper precautions aren’t taken.

Citizens were encouraged to educate family members, especially the elderly or less digitally fluent, about common scam patterns and digital safety measures.

Keep KYC Status Current

Updating your KYC might feel like a small administrative task, but PM Modi highlighted it as a key defense against fraud. Many services — such as bank accounts, mobile connections, insurance policies, mutual funds, and digital wallets — require up-to-date KYC to function smoothly.

Failing to update KYC can lead to:

Account blocks or freezes

Inability to receive government transfers or benefits

Greater risk of identity misuse

Regularly checking KYC status and updating it when required protects both your financial accounts and digital credibility.

The Bottom Line

In his Mann Ki Baat message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a simple but powerful point: stay alert, stay informed, and keep your digital and financial details updated. In an era where scams evolve rapidly, proactive citizens are the first line of defense.

By understanding common threats and following basic security practices — such as avoiding suspicious links and maintaining updated KYC — Indians can enjoy the benefits of digital connectivity without falling victim to fraud.