e-RUPI

PM Narendra Modi launches e-RUPI digital payment solution: 10 Key points

Launching digital payment solution via video conferencing, PM Modi said that the electronic voucher-based digital payment system, e-RUPI, to aid targeted, transparent, leakage free delivery.

PM Narendra Modi launches e-RUPI digital payment solution: 10 Key points

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched e-RUPI – a person and purpose specific digital payment solution.

Launching digital payment solution via video conferencing, PM Modi said that the electronic voucher-based digital payment system, e-RUPI, to aid targeted, transparent, leakage free delivery.

"e-RUPI is an example of how India is moving forward and connecting people in the 21st century with the help of advanced technology. I'm glad that it has started in the year when India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence," said PM Modi.

Here are launches 10 quick points on the e-RUPI digital payment solution

- e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment.

- It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher.

- e-RUPI voucher is not just purpose but person specific also, ensuring benefit is used for intended purpose only.

- The digital payment is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries.

- The users of this seamless one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider.

- It has been developed by National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority.

- e-RUPI connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface.

- It also ensures that the payment to the service provider is made only after the transaction is completed.

- Being pre-paid in nature, it assures timely payment to the service provider without involvement of any intermediary.

- Besides government, the e-RUPI voucher can also be used by private individuals, entities to ensure donations are used for purpose meant for.

