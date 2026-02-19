Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018544https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/pm-rahat-scheme-who-and-what-is-covered-under-the-rs-1-5-lakh-benefit-explained-3018544.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinancePM RAHAT scheme: Who and what is covered under the Rs 1.5 lakh benefit? Explained
PM RAHAT SCHEME

PM RAHAT scheme: Who and what is covered under the Rs 1.5 lakh benefit? Explained

Under the PM RAHAT, every eligible road accident victim on any category of road will be entitled to cashless treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh per victim, for period of 7 days from the date of accident. 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 10:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM RAHAT scheme: Who and what is covered under the Rs 1.5 lakh benefit? Explained

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week approved the launch of the PM RAHAT (Road Accident Victim Hospitalization and Assured Treatment) Scheme. The govt scheme aims to ensure that no life is lost due to lack of immediate medical assistance after a road accident.

Who is covered under Rs 1.5 lakh PM RAHAT scheme

Under the Scheme, every eligible road accident victim on any category of road will be entitled to cashless treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh per victim, for period of 7 days from the date of accident. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stabilization treatment will be provided for up to 24 hours in non-life-threatening cases and up to 48 hours in life-threatening cases, subject to police authentication on an integrated digital system.


What is covered under Rs 1.5 lakh PM RAHAT scheme

PM RAHAT is implemented through a robust, technology-driven framework amalgamating the Electronic Detailed Accident Report (eDAR) platform of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways with the Transaction Management System (TMS 2.0) of the National Health Authority. 

This integration enables seamless digital linkage from accident reporting to hospital admission, police authentication, treatment administration, claim processing, and final payment. Police confirmation is required within defined timelines – 24 hours for non-life-threatening cases and 48 hours for life-threatening cases – ensuring accountability while allowing uninterrupted emergency care.

Integration with the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 112 helpline ensures that accident victims reach hospitals within the Golden Hour. Road accident victims, Rah-Veer (Good Samaritans), or any person at the accident site may dial 112 to obtain details of the nearest designated hospital and request ambulance assistance, enabling swift coordination between emergency responders, police authorities and hospitals.

PM RAHAT scheme: Hospital Reimbursement

Reimbursement to hospitals will be made through the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVAF). In cases where the offending vehicle is insured, payment will be drawn from contributions made by General Insurance Companies. 

In uninsured and Hit & Run cases, payment will be made through budgetary allocation by Government of India. Claims approved by the State Health Agency will be paid within 10 days, thereby providing financial certainty to hospitals and encouraging uninterrupted treatment.

PM RAHAT scheme: Grievances

Grievances of road accident victims will be addressed by a Grievance Redressal Officer nominated by the District Road Safety Committee chaired by the District Collector / District Magistrate / Deputy Commissioner, ensuring accountability at the district level.

"India records a significant number of road accident fatalities every year, many of which are preventable with timely medical intervention. Studies indicate that nearly 50% of road accident deaths can be averted if victims are admitted to hospital within the first hour," Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India France Rafale deal
Why France sells Rafales cheaper to Indonesia & costlier to India – Explained
India AI Summit 2026
Galgotias Chinese robodog row at India AI Summit explained | DNA
pasta dishes
Popular Pasta Dishes Explained Through Their Pasta Shapes
Shivam Dube
T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun help India beat Netherland by 17 runs
Matheesha Pathirana
Big blow to KKR ahead of IPL 2026 ! Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of T20 WC
India Russia Preferential Trade Deal
Oil era over? After US & Europe, India eyes mega pact with Russia – details
India AI Summit 2026
Rajma Gilawat to Rasmalai Tres Leches: Full menu of PM Modi's AI Summit dinner
India AI Impact Summit 2026
Indian startup flaunts indigenous robodog after Galgotias row | Video
Anarkali Kurta
Graceful Anarkali Kurta Sets Designed For Comfort And Elegance on Amazon
ICC T20I rankings
ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma maintains top spot, Ishan enters top 10