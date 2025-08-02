PM Transfers Rs 2000 Each As 20th Installment OF PM-Kisan To Over 9.7 crore Farmers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, for the second time, released the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme from Kashi (Varanasi), transferring direct financial assistance to over 9.7 crore farmers across India. This instalment involves the disbursal of approximately Rs 20,500 crore into farmers’ bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), ensuring transparency and the exclusion of middlemen.

PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme launched by the Government of India in December 2018, officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in February 2019 in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The scheme provides small and marginal land-holding farmers with minimum income support of ₹6,000 annually, delivered in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. Funded entirely by the central government, the programme aims to supplement farmers' financial needs for agricultural inputs, reduce dependency on moneylenders, and enhance crop productivity and rural livelihood stability.

Originating as an extension of the Telangana government’s successful Rythu Bandhu scheme, PM-KISAN is designed to provide direct income support to farmers nationwide. Since its launch, the scheme has disbursed over Rs 3.69 lakh crore to farmers through multiple instalments, empowering approximately 12 crore farmer families annually. The initiative is a key component of the government’s focus on farmer welfare, rural development, and agricultural prosperity in India’s vast agrarian economy.

By directly transferring funds to the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of eligible farmers, PM-KISAN ensures timely assistance without intermediaries, helping farmers invest in quality seeds, fertilizers, and other essential inputs. The scheme’s continued rollout reflects the government’s sustained commitment to strengthening the agricultural sector and improving the livelihoods of millions of small and marginal farmers across the country.