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PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: Check eligibility for salaried employees, incentives, instalments and more

Divided into two parts, the scheme offers a one-time incentive of up to Rs 15,000 to the first-time employee in Part A, while in the Part B the employer gets benefits for two years to create more opportunities for employment.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 02:44 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: Check eligibility for salaried employees, incentives, instalments and more

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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