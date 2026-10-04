PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: Check eligibility for salaried employees, incentives, instalments and more

New Delhi: The Government of India announced Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) in the Budget 2024-25 to offer benefits to employees through Employment Linked Incentives as part of the “Prime Minister’s Package for Employment and Skilling”.
Divided into two parts, the scheme offers a one-time incentive of up to Rs 15,000 to the first-time employee in Part A, while in the Part B the employer gets benefits for two years to create more opportunities for employment. This part of the scheme puts a focus on establishments engaged in the manufacturing sector, to which the incentives are provided for four years.
With an outlay of ₹99,446 crore, the scheme incentivises employers and employees joining within a period of two years from August 1, 2025, till July 31, 2027. The main objective of the scheme is to create sustained additional employment, push formalisation of the workforce, and improve employability, especially for youth.
The employees who were not previously a member of EPFO or an Exempted Trust and joined it during the scheme period with a gross wage of up to Rs 1 lakh are eligible for the scheme, provided that the UAN must be authenticated through Face Authentication Technology on the UMANG app. Those who joined EPFO before August 1, 2025, are not eligible for the scheme.
As per the scheme's provisions, the employee receives a one-time incentive based on one completed month's EPF wage, capped at Rs 15,000, in two instalments.
For an employee to qualify for the first instalment, the employer must complete the filing of Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR) for six months with the prescribed amount of contributions. The first instalment would not surpass the limit of Rs 7,500. Six months of continuous employment with an organisation is a requirement to avail of the benefits of the scheme.
For the second instalment, the employer must file 12 months of ECRs, and the employee must complete the mandatory financial literacy course. This instalment will be kept in a saving instrument or a deposit account for a period which is yet to be specified.
The scheme does not merely aim to provide monetary benefits to the employee; it also tends to educate first-time joiners on money management and personal finance.
The payments to the employees will be made through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.
It is to be noted that the ECR requirement for the second instalment has to be fulfilled within the first 18 months from the joining date.
Employer
The scheme rewards employers for net additional job opportunities for up to two years. The establishment gets monetary support for creating sustained employment. For establishments engaged in the manufacturing sector, the incentives would run for four years.
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