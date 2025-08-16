PM Viksit Bharat Yojana: Here’s How To Get Rs 15,000 In Your Account — Check Eligibility, Application Process, Benefits & More

New Delhi: On August 15, 2025, during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY). This employment scheme aims to create over 3.5 crore formal jobs in the next two years by offering direct financial incentives to both first-time employees and their employers.

With a massive budget allocation of Rs 99,446 crore, PM-VBRY is being implemented by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), signaling a major push toward strengthening formal employment and economic inclusion across India.

What is the scheme about?

The PM-VBRY offers direct cash incentives to eligible employees and employers, aiming to encourage formal job creation and support new employment opportunities across the country.

Part A – For Employees

The scheme supports first-time workers registered with EPFO who earn up to ₹1 lakh per month. Eligible employees can receive a cash incentive of up to ₹15,000, paid in two instalments:

- First instalment: Given after completing 6 months on the job

- Second instalment: Provided after 12 months and successfully completing a financial literacy module

To encourage long-term savings, a portion of the second instalment will be deposited into a special designated savings account.

Incentives for Employers Under PM-VBRY

Companies registered with EPFO can receive up to Rs 3,000 per month for every new eligible employee they hire. This benefit is available for two years across most sectors, and up to four years for those in the manufacturing industry.

To qualify, businesses must hire:

- At least 2 new employees if they have fewer than 50 staff, or

- At least 5 new employees if they have 50 or more on their payroll.

- The goal is to support job expansion while reducing the financial burden on employers.

Who Can Apply? – For Employees

To be eligible, you must:

- Join a company registered with EPFO after August 15, 2025

- Earn a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh or less

- Create your UAN (Universal Account Number) using Aadhaar-based face authentication through the UMANG app

- Stay employed for at least 6 months to receive the first incentive payment

- Continue working for 12 months and complete a financial literacy course to get the second payment

Who Can Apply? – Employers

Employers must:

- Have an EPFO code from the Shram Suvidha Portal and be registered on the EPFO employer login

- Hire eligible new or returning workers with Aadhaar-verified UANs

- Submit their monthly PF contributions on time through the Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR)

- Keep the new employees employed for at least 6 months to qualify for the incentives//

No Hassle for Employees to Apply

You don’t need to fill out any forms. Once your Provident Fund (PF) account is created and linked to your Aadhaar, you’re automatically eligible. The incentive amount will be directly transferred to your Aadhaar-linked bank account.

How Employers Can Easily Apply

Employers should first get an EPFO code through the Shram Suvidha Portal. Then, register on the EPFO employer login portal to access the PM-VBRY scheme. After hiring eligible workers who meet salary and registration rules, employers must submit monthly PF contributions on time via the Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR). Incentives will be credited every 6 months directly into the company’s bank account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: Key Benefits

The PM-VBRY scheme provides direct cash incentives to both eligible employees and employers to encourage formal job creation. These benefits apply to new jobs created between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2027.

The scheme especially supports employers who hire new workers, aiming to boost employment across different sectors—with a special focus on the manufacturing industry.