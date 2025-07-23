PNB Customers Alert! Update Your KYC Before 8 August 2025 Or Face Restrictions On Account Operations

New Delhi: Public Sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has urges the bank's customers to update KYC by 8 August 2025. Failure to update KYC details within the stipulated time may result in restrictions on account operations.

The bank said that the KYC update is applicable only for those customers whose accounts have become due for KYC updation as of 30 June 2025.

"In adherence to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, Punjab National Bank (PNB), India’s leading public sector bank, urges its customers to update their “Know Your Customer” (KYC) information by 08.08.2025 to ensure smooth functioning of their accounts."

As part of the KYC compliance exercise, PNB has requested its customers to provide their updated information like identity proof, address proof, recent photo, PAN/Form 60, income proof, mobile number (if not available) or any other KYC information at any branch.

It can also be done through PNB ONE/Internet Banking Services (IBS) or registered e-mail/post to their base branch by 08.08.2025.

PNB has said that customers can visit their nearest PNB branch or check the official website https://www.pnbindia.in/. The bank has also cautioned its customers to not click/download any link/file received from any unverified sources to update your KYC.