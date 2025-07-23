Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2935674https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/pnb-customers-alert-update-your-kyc-before-8-august-2025-or-face-restrictions-on-account-operations-2935674.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
PNB

PNB Customers Alert! Update Your KYC Before 8 August 2025 Or Face Restrictions On Account Operations

The bank said that the KYC update is applicable only for those customers whose accounts have become due for KYC updation as of 30 June 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 01:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PNB Customers Alert! Update Your KYC Before 8 August 2025 Or Face Restrictions On Account Operations

New Delhi: Public Sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has urges the bank's customers to update KYC by 8 August 2025. Failure to update KYC details within the stipulated time may result in restrictions on account operations.

The bank said that the KYC update is applicable only for those customers whose accounts have become due for KYC updation as of 30 June 2025.

"In adherence to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, Punjab National Bank (PNB), India’s leading public sector bank, urges its customers to update their “Know Your Customer” (KYC) information by 08.08.2025 to ensure smooth functioning of their accounts." 

As part of the KYC compliance exercise, PNB has requested its customers to provide their updated information like identity proof, address proof, recent photo, PAN/Form 60, income proof, mobile number (if not available) or any other KYC information at any branch. 

It can also be done through PNB ONE/Internet Banking Services (IBS) or registered e-mail/post to their base branch by 08.08.2025. 

PNB has said that customers can visit their nearest PNB branch or check the official website https://www.pnbindia.in/. The bank has also cautioned its customers to not click/download any link/file received from any unverified sources to update your KYC.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK