PNB Griha Vatika: Punjab National Bank launches digital loan to promote rooftop organic cultivation
PNB Griha Vatika encourages households to cultivate vegetables in urban spaces such as rooftops, terraces, balconies, and courtyards, turning homes into centers of nutrition and self-reliance.
New Delhi: Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB), has launched PNB Griha Vatika, which is a digital loan scheme.
PNB Griha Vatika aims at promoting sustainable living and community well-being. The initiative encourages households to cultivate vegetables in urban spaces such as rooftops, terraces, balconies, and courtyards, turning homes into centers of nutrition and self-reliance, PNB said in a statement.
"The scheme provides financial support for organic inputs and modern cultivation infrastructure, including hydroponic systems, vertical gardens, and drip irrigation kits. By enabling families to grow fresh, chemical-free vegetables, PNB seeks to foster healthier lifestyles while also creating opportunities for supplementary income," PNB said.
"With rising food costs, growing health awareness, and environmental concerns, home-based organic farming is gaining popularity across India. PNB Griha Vatika reflects the Bank’s commitment to customer-centric innovation, financial inclusion, and sustainable development, envisioning a greener future built on healthier families and self-reliant citizens," the bank added.
