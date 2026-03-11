PNB Griha Vatika: Punjab National Bank launches digital loan to promote rooftop organic cultivation

New Delhi: Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB), has launched PNB Griha Vatika, which is a digital loan scheme.

PNB Griha Vatika aims at promoting sustainable living and community well-being. The initiative encourages households to cultivate vegetables in urban spaces such as rooftops, terraces, balconies, and courtyards, turning homes into centers of nutrition and self-reliance, PNB said in a statement.

"The scheme provides financial support for organic inputs and modern cultivation infrastructure, including hydroponic systems, vertical gardens, and drip irrigation kits. By enabling families to grow fresh, chemical-free vegetables, PNB seeks to foster healthier lifestyles while also creating opportunities for supplementary income," PNB said.

"With rising food costs, growing health awareness, and environmental concerns, home-based organic farming is gaining popularity across India. PNB Griha Vatika reflects the Bank’s commitment to customer-centric innovation, financial inclusion, and sustainable development, envisioning a greener future built on healthier families and self-reliant citizens," the bank added.