PNB issues alert for customers: These accounts would be closed by September

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has issued a warning to its customers through social media regarding the closure of certain bank accounts next month. In its post, the bank announced that accounts that have been inactive for more than three years will be closed. It has also provided a way to avoid the situation and reactivate the account.
PNB has decided to close inoperative accounts by September 13. Accounts with no customer-induced transactions in the past three years and a zero balance are likely to no longer remain functional.
The announcement, made through the bank's social media account, is for customers whose accounts have seen no transactions for more than three years and have a nil balance as of June 30, 2026.
The bank issued the notice along with a reason, explaining that the step is being taken to avoid any misuse of inoperative accounts and prevent associated risks.
"It has come to our notice that some accounts have not received any customer-initiated transactions for the past three years. These accounts also have no balance or unclaimed amount. To prevent misuse of these accounts and reduce associated risks, the bank has decided to close them," the bank said.
निष्क्रिय खातों के संबंध में महत्वपूर्ण सूचना - कृपया ध्यान दें। #Notice #सूचना #Banking #PNB #बैंकिंग #पीएनबी #केवाईसी pic.twitter.com/JCEnnfyhZj— Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) August 14, 2026
However, customers can still retain their accounts. As per the bank's advisory, an account holder may choose to retain the account by contacting the concerned branch and checking the current status of the affected account. The customer is advised to submit all KYC-related documents to the concerned branch on or before September 13, 2026, for account reactivation.
The post mentions toll-free numbers for any queries and assistance.
Even if the customer decides to continue with the closure, he/she must check whether the account is linked to any pension, subsidy, loan, insurance, or any other transaction.
Account holders must keep their KYC updated with their banks to avoid such issues.
The decision by PNB has been taken to avoid any fraudulent activity using inactive accounts. Customers with accounts inactive for more than three years and with a zero balance must take the necessary steps before September 13, 2026, regarding either the closure or retention of their accounts. They can visit the concerned branch or contact the bank through the toll-free numbers provided.
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