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NewsBusinessPersonal FinancePNB launches Digi MSME Prime, offers loans of up to Rs 10 Crore to MSMEs
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK

PNB launches Digi MSME Prime, offers loans of up to Rs 10 Crore to MSMEs

Under this platform, MSMEs can avail loans of up to Rs 10 Crore, with eligibility primarily assessed through GST turnover and business cash flows.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 04:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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PNB launches Digi MSME Prime, offers loans of up to Rs 10 Crore to MSMEs

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) announced the launch of Digi MSME Prime, an enhanced digital lending solution aimed at expanding fast and seamless credit access for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

"The initiative is built on a Straight Through Processing (STP) model that minimizes manual intervention and enables quicker loan approvals and disbursements. Under this platform, MSMEs can avail loans of up to Rs 10 Crore, with eligibility primarily assessed through GST turnover and business cash flows, reducing the need for extensive documentation," the bank said in a statement.

This launch reinforces PNB’s commitment to convenient, secure, and technology-driven lending solutions.

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Last month, PNB launched its Digital Location Management Solution(DLMS), a centralized hyperlocal solution designed to enhance the Bank's digital visibility and seamlessly connect customers from online searches to physical branches, ATMs and BNAs.

Through dedicated microsites for every branch, ATM and BNA, accessiblethroughhttps://locate.pnb.bank.in, DLMS ensures accurate, verified and uniform location information across various digital publishers such as Google, Google Maps, DuckDuckGo, Brave, Ecosia and Waze as well as AI-driven platforms and derivatives such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity etc. Individual branch, ATM and BNA’s microsite is integrated with the respective Google Business Profile(GBP). 

Each microsite serves as an authentic source for branch, ATM and BNAs details including but not limited to address, contact information, IFSC, business hours, directions and ongoing offers & schemes. To enhance accessibility and regional outreach, the microsites are available in eight languages enabling customers across India to access banking information in their preferred language.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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