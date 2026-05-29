PNB launches Digi shram saathi scheme, offers collateral-free digital loans of up to Rs 1 Lakh

New Delhi: State-owned lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has launched “DIGI PNB SHRAM SAATHI” scheme. The latest scheme by PNB will offer collateral-free digital loans of up to Rs 1 Lakh to its existing account holders who are community-based frontline workers employed with various Central Government departments, local bodies, government-sponsored agencies, various Central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), said PNB.

"As a part of the Viksit Bharat vision under 'Vision Viksit Bharat@2047’, the scheme aims to promote inclusive growth, financial empowerment, and socio-economic upliftment of vulnerable workforce segments in India," PNB said in a statement.

DIGI PNB SHRAM SAATHI scheme can be availed in digital mode. PNB will offer its customers, end-to-end digital solutions. It ensures that there is minimal documentation requirements and convenient application process for customers.

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The scheme is designed for skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled community workers, including:

1. Anganwadi Workers (AWW), Anganwadi Helpers (AWH), Mini-Anganwadi Workers (Women & Child Development Department).

2. ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers, ASHA Facilitators, Link Workers (in some states) (in Health Department)

3. Mid-Day Meal Cooks / Cook-cum-Helpers, Adult Literacy Mission Workers (Education & Literacy Department)

4. Safai Mitra / Sanitation Workers, Swachh Bharat Mission workers, Door-to-door garbage collectors (ULB-engaged) (in Local Bodies / Municipal Corporations)

5. Van Rakshak (daily wage), Forest Fire Watchers, Plantation & nursery workers (Forest Department)

Daily wage earners/contractual workers employed with other Central Public sector enterprises like BHEL, GAIL, SAIL, ONGC etc.

Key points on the DIGI PNB SHRAM SAATHI scheme

Rate of Interest: Presently 11% (linked to RLLR)

Loan limit: Minimum: Rs 10,000, Maximum: Rs 1,00,000

Eligibility: Minimum age of Borrower - 21 years, KYC complied ETB customers , Borrower shall be gainfully employed. The annual household income (actual as well as projected) should be up to Rs 3,00,000

Processing Fees/ Documentation Charges: Nil

Margin: Nil

Repayment: Maximum: 36 months (maximum upto the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier)

Credit Insurance: Group Credit Insurance to cover these loan accounts. The premium shall be borne by the bank.

Subodh Kumar, GM, Retail Asset Business Division, PNB, said: “In alignment with the Government's 'Vision Viksit Bharat@2047', Punjab National Bank is proud to introduce the "Digi PNB Shram Saathi" digital lending scheme to financially empower our nation's dedicated frontline community workers . By providing accessible formal credit, we are ensuring that essential grassroots workers—such as ASHA, Anganwadi, and sanitation staff—are no longer dependent on informal lending and can achieve true financial security. The premium for securing the loan amount shall be borne by the bank."