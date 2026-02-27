Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3021673https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/pnb-revises-fixed-deposit-rates-check-pnb-fd-interest-rate-february-2026-for-general-public-and-senior-citizen-3021673.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinancePNB revises fixed deposit rates: Check PNB FD interest rate February 2026 for general public and senior citizen
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK

PNB revises fixed deposit rates: Check PNB FD interest rate February 2026 for general public and senior citizen

Check latest fixed deposit interest rates of Punjab National Bank effective from 24 February 2026.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 08:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PNB revises fixed deposit rates: Check PNB FD interest rate February 2026 for general public and senior citizen

New Delhi: Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised its FD rates. The new FD rates are applicable from 24 February 2026, PNB said in its website.

The FD rate revision comes weeks after the Reserve Bank of India on February 6 announced to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at the current level of 5.25 per cent and stick to the neutral monetary policy stance. 

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

PNB Domestic term deposits (Below Rs. 3 crore) interest rates revised w.e.f. 24.02.2026 

Domestic/NRO $ Fixed Deposit Scheme
Sl. No Period Revised Rates For Public w.e.f. 24.02.2026 *Revised Rates for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 24.02.2026 #Revised Rates for Super Senior Citizens w.e.f. 24.02.2026
1 7 to 14 Days 3.00 3.50 3.80
2 15 to 45 Days 3.00 3.50 3.80
3 46 to 90 Days 4.50 5.00 5.30
4 91 to 154 Days 4.90 5.40 5.70
5 155 Days 5.55 6.05 6.35
6 156 to 179 Days 4.90 5.40 5.70
7 180 to 270 Days 5.60 6.10 6.40
8 271 Days to 302 Days 5.60 6.10 6.40
9 303 Days 5.55 6.05 6.35
10 304 Days to < 1 Year 5.60 6.10 6.40
11 1 Year 6.25 6.75 7.05
12 > 1 Year to 443 Days 6.30 6.80 7.10
13 444 Days 6.60 7.10 7.40
14 445 Days to 2 Years 6.30 6.80 7.10
15 >2 to 3 Years 6.30 6.80 7.10
16 >3 Years to 1203 Days 6.10 6.60 6.90
17 1204 Days 6.05 6.55 6.85
18 1205 Days to 5 Years 6.10 6.60 6.90
19 >5 Years to 10 Years 6.00 6.80 6.80

 

PNB Domestic term deposits (Rs 3 crore and above) interest rates revised w.e.f. 24.02.2026

Domestic TD Rs.3 Cr. To 10 Cr.
    Domestic Fixed Deposit Scheme PNB Uttam (Non Callable) Fixed Deposit Scheme
Sl. No Period Existing Rates For Public w.e.f. 01.01.2026 Revised Rates For Public w.e.f. 24.02.2026 Existing Rates For Public w.e.f. 01.01.2026 Revised Rates For Public w.e.f. 24.02.2026
1 7 days to 14 days 4.50 4.50 NA NA
2 15 days to 45 days 5.00 5.00 NA NA
3 46 days to 90 days 5.00 5.00 NA NA
4 91 days to 154 days 5.00 5.00 5.05 5.05
5 155 days 5.00 5.55 5.05 5.60
6 156 to 179 days 5.00 5.00 5.05 5.05
7 180 days to 270 Days 5.80 5.80 5.85 5.85
8 271 days to 302 Days 6.00 6.00 6.05 6.05
9 303Days 5.95 5.95 6.00 6.00
10 304 Days to < 1 Year 6.00 6.00 6.05 6.05
11 1 Year 6.10 6.10 6.15 6.15
12 >1 Year to 389 Days 6.15 6.15 6.20 6.20
13 390 Days 6.20 6.20 6.25 6.25
14 391 Days to 443 Days 6.15 6.15 6.20 6.20
15 444 Days 6.15 6.15 6.20 6.20
16 445 Days to 2 Years 6.15 6.15 6.20 6.20
17 >2 Years to 3 Years 6.05 6.05 6.10 6.10
18 >3Years to 1203 Days 5.35 5.35 5.40 5.40
19 1204 Days 5.30 5.30 5.35 5.35
20 1205 Days to 5 Years 5.35 5.35 5.40 5.40
21 >5 Years to 10 Years 5.60 5.60 5.65 5.65

The Senior citizens of age 60 years and above to below 80 years shall get an additional rate of interest of 50 bps over applicable card rates for a period up to 5 years and 80bps for a period above 5 years on domestic deposits of less than Rs. 3 Crore. In case of retired staff members who are also Senior Citizens, maximum rate of interest to be allowed over applicable card rate shall be 150 bps for a period up to 5 years and 180bps for period above 5 years.
 
Super Senior Citizens of age 80 years & above shall get additional rate of interest of 80bps over applicable card rate across all maturity buckets. In case of retired staff members who are also Super Senior Citizens, maximum rate of interest to be allowed over applicable card rate shall be 180 bps over applicable card rate across all maturity buckets.
 
“The Calculation of Interest on Deposits accepted under different scheme is to be paid on the basis of 365 Days a Year, unless otherwise specified,” said PNB.
 
Deposit shall be accepted for maturity up to 10 years only. But under Regulatory/Statutory/Enforcement/Other Legal Agencies/Court Orders, deposit for tenor more than 10 years can be accepted and the rate of interest applicable on deposits of tenor 10 years shall be applied on the same, PNB added in its website.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan shares first glimpse of son Farwaan from Mecca trip
Ikkis
Ikkis on OTT: When and where to watch Agastya Nanda’s film online
India vs South Africa
Why IND vs WI Super 8 clash is a direct shootout for T20 WC 2026 semis spot?
rashmika mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Celebs shower love
UP CM Yogi Adithyanath
Japan: UP CM Yogi visits advanced hydrogen plant in Yamanashi
Afghanistan
Pakistan suffers massive damage as Afghanistan launches retaliatory strike
India vs South Africa
T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek, Hardik star as India thrash Zimbabwe by 72 runs
PM Modi Israel visit
PM Modi’s Israel visit sparks political debate, Opp raises Gaza concerns
mens ties
Stylish Men’s Ties To Elevate Formal Looks
Modi Israel visit
Mehbooba Mufti slams PM Modi for 'hugging Criminal' Netanyahu