PNB revises fixed deposit rates: Check PNB FD interest rate February 2026 for general public and senior citizen

New Delhi: Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has revised its FD rates. The new FD rates are applicable from 24 February 2026, PNB said in its website.

The FD rate revision comes weeks after the Reserve Bank of India on February 6 announced to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at the current level of 5.25 per cent and stick to the neutral monetary policy stance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

PNB Domestic term deposits (Below Rs. 3 crore) interest rates revised w.e.f. 24.02.2026

Domestic/NRO $ Fixed Deposit Scheme Sl. No Period Revised Rates For Public w.e.f. 24.02.2026 *Revised Rates for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 24.02.2026 #Revised Rates for Super Senior Citizens w.e.f. 24.02.2026 1 7 to 14 Days 3.00 3.50 3.80 2 15 to 45 Days 3.00 3.50 3.80 3 46 to 90 Days 4.50 5.00 5.30 4 91 to 154 Days 4.90 5.40 5.70 5 155 Days 5.55 6.05 6.35 6 156 to 179 Days 4.90 5.40 5.70 7 180 to 270 Days 5.60 6.10 6.40 8 271 Days to 302 Days 5.60 6.10 6.40 9 303 Days 5.55 6.05 6.35 10 304 Days to < 1 Year 5.60 6.10 6.40 11 1 Year 6.25 6.75 7.05 12 > 1 Year to 443 Days 6.30 6.80 7.10 13 444 Days 6.60 7.10 7.40 14 445 Days to 2 Years 6.30 6.80 7.10 15 >2 to 3 Years 6.30 6.80 7.10 16 >3 Years to 1203 Days 6.10 6.60 6.90 17 1204 Days 6.05 6.55 6.85 18 1205 Days to 5 Years 6.10 6.60 6.90 19 >5 Years to 10 Years 6.00 6.80 6.80

PNB Domestic term deposits (Rs 3 crore and above) interest rates revised w.e.f. 24.02.2026

Domestic TD Rs.3 Cr. To 10 Cr. Domestic Fixed Deposit Scheme PNB Uttam (Non Callable) Fixed Deposit Scheme Sl. No Period Existing Rates For Public w.e.f. 01.01.2026 Revised Rates For Public w.e.f. 24.02.2026 Existing Rates For Public w.e.f. 01.01.2026 Revised Rates For Public w.e.f. 24.02.2026 1 7 days to 14 days 4.50 4.50 NA NA 2 15 days to 45 days 5.00 5.00 NA NA 3 46 days to 90 days 5.00 5.00 NA NA 4 91 days to 154 days 5.00 5.00 5.05 5.05 5 155 days 5.00 5.55 5.05 5.60 6 156 to 179 days 5.00 5.00 5.05 5.05 7 180 days to 270 Days 5.80 5.80 5.85 5.85 8 271 days to 302 Days 6.00 6.00 6.05 6.05 9 303Days 5.95 5.95 6.00 6.00 10 304 Days to < 1 Year 6.00 6.00 6.05 6.05 11 1 Year 6.10 6.10 6.15 6.15 12 >1 Year to 389 Days 6.15 6.15 6.20 6.20 13 390 Days 6.20 6.20 6.25 6.25 14 391 Days to 443 Days 6.15 6.15 6.20 6.20 15 444 Days 6.15 6.15 6.20 6.20 16 445 Days to 2 Years 6.15 6.15 6.20 6.20 17 >2 Years to 3 Years 6.05 6.05 6.10 6.10 18 >3Years to 1203 Days 5.35 5.35 5.40 5.40 19 1204 Days 5.30 5.30 5.35 5.35 20 1205 Days to 5 Years 5.35 5.35 5.40 5.40 21 >5 Years to 10 Years 5.60 5.60 5.65 5.65

The Senior citizens of age 60 years and above to below 80 years shall get an additional rate of interest of 50 bps over applicable card rates for a period up to 5 years and 80bps for a period above 5 years on domestic deposits of less than Rs. 3 Crore. In case of retired staff members who are also Senior Citizens, maximum rate of interest to be allowed over applicable card rate shall be 150 bps for a period up to 5 years and 180bps for period above 5 years.



Super Senior Citizens of age 80 years & above shall get additional rate of interest of 80bps over applicable card rate across all maturity buckets. In case of retired staff members who are also Super Senior Citizens, maximum rate of interest to be allowed over applicable card rate shall be 180 bps over applicable card rate across all maturity buckets.



“The Calculation of Interest on Deposits accepted under different scheme is to be paid on the basis of 365 Days a Year, unless otherwise specified,” said PNB.



Deposit shall be accepted for maturity up to 10 years only. But under Regulatory/Statutory/Enforcement/Other Legal Agencies/Court Orders, deposit for tenor more than 10 years can be accepted and the rate of interest applicable on deposits of tenor 10 years shall be applied on the same, PNB added in its website.