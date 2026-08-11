Polymer currency: 2 billion banknotes approved for field trials in Rs 10, Rs 20 denominations

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) -- based on the recommendation of its central board -- had submitted the proposal to the government under Section 25 of the RBI Act, 1934.

Published: Aug 11, 2026, 03:59 PM IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 03:59 PM IST join share