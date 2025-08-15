Post Office Monthly Income Scheme: Planning To Invest Rs 1 Lakh? Here’s Your Monthly Interest

New Delhi: The financial world today is unpredictable and families are looking for safe and reliable ways to grow their savings. While the stock market promises high returns, it also comes with risks that not everyone is comfortable taking.

That’s why many middle-class households in India continue to trust traditional options like bank fixed deposits, post office term deposits, and recurring deposits. These savings tools may not offer big profits, but they provide peace of mind, stability, and steady returns—something that matters deeply in uncertain times.

Trusted Post Office Schemes for Every Saver

The Indian Post Office offers a range of savings schemes specially designed to meet the needs of everyday citizens, combining safety with guaranteed returns. Some of the most popular options include Recurring Deposits (RD), Term Deposits (TD), the Public Provident Fund (PPF), Kisan Vikas Patra, and the Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) which gives you a fixed monthly interest directly in your bank account. (Also Read: Stock Market Holiday Today: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed For Independence Day 2025)

Post Office MIS: High Interest with Low Risk

Currently, the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) offers an attractive 7.6 per cent annual interest rate. You can get started with just Rs 1,000, making it accessible for most savers. The maximum investment limit is Rs 9 lakh for a single account and Rs 15 lakh for a joint account with up to three people. To open an MIS account, you’ll need to have a savings account with the post office. The scheme runs for five years, after which your full investment is returned to you. (Also Read: PM Modi Launches Rs 1 Lakh Crore Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, To Create 3.5 Crore Jobs)

Steady Monthly Income with Capital Protection

If you invest Rs 1,00,000 in the Post Office MIS, you'll receive a fixed monthly interest of Rs 633 at the current rate. Over five years, this gives you a steady source of income, and at the end of the term, your full investment is returned. With guaranteed monthly payouts and no risk to your capital, the Post Office MIS is a dependable option for those who prefer safe and stress-free savings.