Post Office Savings Schemes: Govt Announces Interest Rates For PPF And Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana For April-June 2025- Details Here

Small Savings Schemes Interest Rates: The central government has announced that the interest rates on small savings schemes for the April-June quarter of the FY 2025-26 remain unchanged. These schemes, commonly referred to as post office savings schemes, will continue to offer the same returns as in previous quarters.

This announcement has been made through a circular issued by the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance on March 28, 2025. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter where the interest rates on popular schemes such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) remain unchanged.

As per the circular, the interest rates applicable from April 1, 2025, are as follows: Public Provident Fund (PPF) at 7.1 per cent, National Savings Certificate (NSC) at 7.7 per cent, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) at 8.2 per cent, and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) at 8.2 per cent.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Interest Rate:

This scheme will continue to offer an interest rate of 8.2 per cent for the April-June quarter of FY 2025-26. Meanwhile, the interest rate on a three-year fixed deposit remains unchanged at 7.1 per cent.

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme:

The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), which provides a secure savings option for senior citizens, will also retain its 8.2 per cent interest rate, ensuring competitive returns.

RD Interest Rate:

The five-year Recurring Deposit (RD) will maintain its existing interest rate of 6.7 per cent for the first quarter of FY 2025-26.

No Change In Interest Rate

The last revision in interest rates for post office savings schemes was made during the January-March quarter of FY 2023-24. The rates have remained steady across all small savings schemes since April 2024. However, the government notifies the interest rates on small savings schemes every quarter.