PPF account rules: Why you can open only one PPF account and what it means for your tax savings

New Delhi: The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of India’s most popular long-term, government-backed savings schemes. But many investors often wonder whether they can open multiple PPF accounts to increase their tax-saving investments. The government’s rules are clear — an individual can hold only one PPF account in their own name.

Opening additional PPF accounts in different banks or post offices is not permitted under the PPF Scheme. If more than one account is discovered in the same person’s name, the extra account will be treated as irregular and may have to be closed, with interest on the additional account typically not paid.

However, the rules allow parents or guardians to open a separate PPF account for a minor child. Even in such cases, the total annual contribution across the individual’s own account and the minor’s account cannot exceed Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year, which is the maximum investment limit under Section 80C.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The PPF scheme remains a long-term savings instrument with a 15-year maturity period, offering tax-free interest and government-guaranteed returns. Investors can deposit a minimum of Rs 500 and up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually, making it a widely used option for retirement and tax planning.

In short, while you cannot open more than one PPF account in your own name, you can still invest in separate accounts for eligible family members such as minor children, within the overall contribution limits set by the government.