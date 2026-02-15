Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017165https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/ppf-account-rules-why-you-can-open-only-one-ppf-account-and-what-it-means-for-your-tax-savings-3017165.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinancePPF account rules: Why you can open only one PPF account and what it means for your tax savings
PUBLIC PROVIDENT FUND

PPF account rules: Why you can open only one PPF account and what it means for your tax savings

Opening additional PPF accounts in different banks or post offices is not permitted under the PPF Scheme.

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 02:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PPF account rules: Why you can open only one PPF account and what it means for your tax savingsFile Photo

New Delhi: The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of India’s most popular long-term, government-backed savings schemes. But many investors often wonder whether they can open multiple PPF accounts to increase their tax-saving investments. The government’s rules are clear — an individual can hold only one PPF account in their own name.

Opening additional PPF accounts in different banks or post offices is not permitted under the PPF Scheme. If more than one account is discovered in the same person’s name, the extra account will be treated as irregular and may have to be closed, with interest on the additional account typically not paid.

However, the rules allow parents or guardians to open a separate PPF account for a minor child. Even in such cases, the total annual contribution across the individual’s own account and the minor’s account cannot exceed Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year, which is the maximum investment limit under Section 80C.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The PPF scheme remains a long-term savings instrument with a 15-year maturity period, offering tax-free interest and government-guaranteed returns. Investors can deposit a minimum of Rs 500 and up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually, making it a widely used option for retirement and tax planning.

In short, while you cannot open more than one PPF account in your own name, you can still invest in separate accounts for eligible family members such as minor children, within the overall contribution limits set by the government.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Aman Choudhary

Sub-Editor - Business Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India passport rank
India's passport rank climbs to 75th position, visa-free access to 56 nations
Happy Mahashivratri 2026
How to make amazing Lord Shiva wallpapers for your phone and laptop?
US dollar
How the US Dollar became the world’s reserve currency
Imtiaz Ali
Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali return with ‘Heer Ranjha’
sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma
Who is Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and his connection with Pandit Ravi Shankar?
IND vs PAK player battles
Top 5 player battles to watch out for in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 game
thought of the day in english
Thought of the Day by Sachin Tendulkar ‘People throw stones at you and you con
electronics
Best Hair Curlers for Salon-Style Curls at Home on Amazon
India vs Pakistan
IND vs PAK T20 Head-To-Head: Will Team India continue to dominate Pakistan?
India Bangladesh ties
Will PM Modi travel to Bangladesh for Tarique Rahman's oath ceremony on Feb 17