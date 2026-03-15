PPF rules explained: How to withdraw funds before the lock-in period ends

New Delhi: The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of the most popular savings options for people planning their long-term financial security and retirement. Backed by the Government of India, the scheme is known for offering stable returns and safety for investors. Since its launch in 1968, PPF has remained a trusted investment choice for individuals looking to build a retirement corpus while enjoying tax benefits.

Why PPF Is Considered A Safe Long-Term Investment

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a low-risk savings scheme backed by the Government of India, making it a reliable option for long-term financial planning. It generally offers a competitive interest rate along with tax-free returns, helping investors build wealth steadily over time.

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PPF also comes with EEE (Exempt–Exempt–Exempt) tax benefits, which means the investment amount, the interest earned, and the maturity proceeds are all tax-exempt. With the interest rate currently fixed at 7.1 per cent for this quarter, PPF remains one of the safest investment choices for retirement and tax planning in India.

Where And How To Open A PPF Account

A Public Provident Fund (PPF) account can be opened at post offices, public sector banks, and some private banks across India. Investors can start a PPF account with a minimum deposit of Rs 500 in a financial year. To open the account, applicants need to complete the KYC process, which typically requires submitting a filled application form along with documents such as an Aadhaar card, address proof, and a passport-size photograph.

Many banks also allow customers to open a PPF account online through internet banking or mobile banking, making the process quick and convenient once the required KYC details are verified.

PPF At A Glance: Key Details You Should Know

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a long-term savings scheme backed by the Government of India and widely used for retirement and tax planning. Here are some important features of the scheme:

Tenure: The total duration is 15 years, which can be extended further in blocks of 5 years after maturity.

Lock-in Period: PPF investments come with a mandatory lock-in period of 15 years.

Risk Level: It is considered a risk-free investment as the returns are guaranteed and backed by the government.

Tax Benefits: Investments qualify for tax deduction up to ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Minimum Deposit: A PPF account can be opened with a minimum deposit of Rs 500 per year.

Availability: The scheme is available through post offices, public sector banks, and some private banks across India.

Loan Facility: Investors can take a loan against the PPF balance after one year, up to 25% of the available amount.

Interest Rate: The current PPF interest rate is 7.1% per year, and it is reviewed by the government every quarter.

Who Can Operate: Individuals can open PPF accounts, and guardians can also open accounts on behalf of minors.

Withdrawals: Partial withdrawals are allowed after 5 years, while the full amount can be withdrawn after the 15-year maturity period.

(Sources: State Bank of India (SBI), India Post, ClearTax.)

How To Withdraw PPF Money Before Maturity: Step-by-Step Process

If you need to withdraw money from your PPF account before the lock-in period ends, you can follow these simple steps:

Get the PPF Withdrawal Form (Form C): Download Form C from your bank’s website or collect it from your nearest bank branch.

Fill in the required details: Provide information such as the amount you want to withdraw and the number of years your PPF account has been active.

Attach necessary documents: Submit the duly filled form along with a copy of your PPF passbook.

Submit the application: Submit the documents at the bank or post office where your PPF account is maintained.

Receive the funds: Once the request is processed and approved, the withdrawal amount will be credited to your bank account.

(Note: All rates mentioned are based on information available on the respective banks’ official websites as of March 14, 2026.)