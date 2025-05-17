Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Registration Deadline Extended; Check Eligibility, Documents, And How To Apply Online

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Registration: Good news for those who dream of owning a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The deadline for PMAY registration has now been extended till December 2025 for both Urban and Gramin beneficiaries. This flagship housing scheme by the Indian government offers financial assistance to economically weaker sections for building their own homes.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme benefits Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and families below the poverty line by providing subsidised housing in both rural and urban areas. According to official data from the PMAY website, more than 92.61 lakh houses have been completed under this scheme, transforming the lives of many who previously did not have a pucca home

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban: Eligibility

Households with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh, and those earning between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, are eligible for the scheme if they do not own a pucca house anywhere in India. Families with annual incomes between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh without a pucca house are also covered. Adding further, those currently living in slums or informal urban settlements qualify for benefits under the scheme, making it inclusive for various economically weaker and low-income groups.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin: Eligibility

Families listed in the SECC data who either don’t own a house or live in kutcha houses are eligible for the scheme. However, certain categories are not eligible. These include individuals who own a pucca house, possess a motorcycle, car, tractor, or agricultural equipment, or have a Kisan Credit Card (KCC) with a limit of Rs 50,000 or more. Adding further, income tax or professional taxpayers, government employees, and those owning a refrigerator, landline phone, or large landholdings are also excluded from the scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural: Documents Required

To apply for the scheme, the following documents are required: Aadhaar cards of self and all family members, Aadhaar-linked bank account details, valid income proof, and land ownership documents. These documents help verify eligibility and ensure that the benefits reach the rightful beneficiaries under the housing scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin: Documents Required

Applicants need to provide several documents to avail benefits under the scheme. These include an Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, bank account details, and Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) number. Additionally, an affidavit confirming that the applicant does not own a pucca house is also required. These documents are essential for verifying eligibility and ensuring that the support reaches genuinely deserving families.

How To Apply For Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U) Online

Step 1: Visit the official PMAY-U 2.0 website and click on the ‘Apply for PMAY-U 2.0’ button on the homepage.

Step 2: Review the guidelines and click ‘Click to Proceed’. Make sure all necessary documents are ready, then click ‘Proceed’.

Step 3: Fill out the eligibility form and click on ‘Eligibility Check’.

Step 4: Enter your Aadhaar number and verify it using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 5: Complete the application form, upload the required documents, enter the captcha code, and click ‘Save’. You can also print the form for future reference.

How To Apply For Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) Online

Step 1: Fill out your personal information, upload the consent form, and click ‘Search’.

Step 2: Select your name from the search results and click ‘Select to Register’.

Step 3: Beneficiary details will auto-fill; manually enter your bank account details and scheme convergence information.

Step 4: The final section of the application will be completed by the designated office staff to finalize your registration.