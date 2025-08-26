Advertisement
JAN DHAN ACCOUNT

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Account Re-KYC: How To Keep Your Account Active And Avoid Service Disruption

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 02:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has opened the doors of banking to millions of Indians, helping them access basic financial services. However, to continue using these accounts without any restrictions, account holders need to follow certain rules set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — one of the most important being regular KYC (Know Your Customer) updates, also known as re-KYC.

When Do You Need to Update Re-KYC?

You may need to complete re-KYC for your Jan Dhan account if it was opened with limited documents or if there have been major changes in your personal details like a new phone number, address, or updated ID proof. (Also Read: Wedding Gifts In India: Are They Really Tax-Free Or Will The Taxman Come Knocking? Find Out Here)

Banks also do regular checks, usually once a year, and will remind you to update your KYC through SMS, email, or post.

What happens if you don’t update your Jan Dhan account KYC on time?

If you ignore these reminders, your account may get temporarily frozen — meaning you won’t be able to withdraw money or receive government subsidies until it’s updated. (Also Read: EPF: Great Place To Save, Worst Place To Withdraw?)

How to Update Your Jan Dhan Account KYC

- Visit your bank branch where your Jan Dhan account is held.

- Carry valid ID and address proof — both original and a photocopy.

- Accepted documents include:

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Voter ID

Passport

Driving license

- Utility bill, rental agreement, or any government-issued address proof

- Fill out the KYC update form with your latest personal and contact details.

- Submit your documents to the bank official for verification.

- Once verified, your account details will usually be updated within a few working days.

Avoid Service Disruptions by Completing Re-KYC Promptly

To keep your Jan Dhan account running smoothly, it’s important not to ignore re-KYC reminders from your bank. If you delay or fail to respond, your account could get restricted — meaning you might not be able to withdraw money, receive government subsidies, or use other key services. To avoid these hassles, make sure to respond to your bank’s notice on time and have your documents ready. If you're unable to visit the branch due to travel or health reasons, check with your bank to see if they offer doorstep KYC or an online re-KYC option.

