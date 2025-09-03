Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojna Website: Labour Ministry Flags THIS Website; Calls It Fake

New Delhi: Ministry of Labour and Employment has cautioned cautions citizens against fake PMVBRY Portals.

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Labour & Employment that certain websites like https://viksitbharatrozgaryojana.org/ and https://pmviksitbharatrozgaryojana.com/ are falsely claiming to be undertakings of the Government of India and allegedly inviting applications for recruitment at pan-India locations under the name of the Ministry," said the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

(Also Read: 45% Of Indian Midle-Class Salaries Gone In EMI)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has advised all citizens, employers, and stakeholders to remain vigilant against fraudulent websites and false recruitment claims.

"The Ministry denies any association with these websites or their activities. Citizens are advised not to share any personal information, engage with, or make any payments through such portals," it added.

(Also Read: A Few Allowance May Be Abolished In 8th Pay Comission-- Here's Why)

The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana portal, facilitating registrations under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 12th Independence Day address, has gone live in August.

Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana Official Govt Portal

For authentic information and services under the scheme, employers can visit Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana portal (https://pmvbry.epfindia.gov.in or https://pmvbry.labour.gov.in) and complete one-time registration process.

PIB Busts Fake News

The PIB fact check has also clarified that a website (https://viksitbharatrozgaryojana.org) is falsely claiming to recruit for various positions across India, portraying itself as an organisation affiliated with the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

A website (https://t.co/U7kgiUVM9K) is falsely claiming to recruit for various positions across India, portraying itself as an organisation affiliated with the Ministry of Labour & Employment (@LabourMinistry)#PIBFactCheck



_ This website is #FAKE and not associated with the_ pic.twitter.com/YSNhbUtV44 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 3, 2025

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.