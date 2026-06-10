Premature withdrawal of EPFO pension: Who can apply? Important forms, documents and process Explained

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provides pension benefits for all subscribers who have an account for more than 10 years. For the premature withdrawal of your pension or obtaining a Scheme Certificate you need to fill out an application form, Form 10C. Of the 12 percent employer contribution to your EPF account, 8.33 percent is directed towards the pension that is the EPS account.

You can withdraw the EPFO pension amount during necessary circumstances like unemployment for two or more months, medical emergencies and others.

Who can apply for Form 10C?

Eligibility criteria - 1: A member who has left the employment before completion of 10 years of service.

A member who has attained the age of 58 years before the completion of 10 years of service whether in service or having left the service.

Eligibility criteria - 2: A member who has completed 10 years of service on the date of leaving the service and has not attained the age of 50 years on the date of filing the application.

A member who has attained the age of 50 years or more but less than 58 years and is not willing to accept a reduced pension.

Eligibility criteria - 3: The family/nominee /legal heir of a deceased member who had died after 58 years of age but had not completed 10 years of eligible service.

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Types of benefit

A member falling under items 1 and 3 shall apply for withdrawal benefits.

A member falling under Item 2 is eligible to get a Scheme Certificate only. If the member is willing to accept a reduced pension then he can do so by applying through Form 10D.

In case of a deceased member who died after attaining 58 years of age but before the completion of 10 years of eligible service, a withdrawal benefit is available to family/nominee/legal heir.

A member who has left the service on account of total and permanent disablement is eligible for a monthly disablement pension and should apply for a pension through Form 10D.

Benefits of Scheme Certificate

On taking up employment in another establishment, the earlier service period of the employee will be carried forward and clubbing both the spells together pension entitlement shall be regulated.

If the member does not take up employment and dies before attaining the age of 58 years, his family will get a family pension. On his survival, he will get a withdrawal benefit.

Documents to be attached

Copy of blank/cancelled cheque

Date of birth certificates of children of member, if applying for Scheme Certificate.

Death certificate of member in case of death of member.

Succession certificate in case of application by the legal heir after death of member.

Affix Re 1 stamp if opted for payment of Withdrawal Benefit through Bank.

Initiate claim online using Form 10C

To initiate a claim online using Form 10C, follow these steps.

Visit EPFO e-SEWA portal https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Enter your UAN, password and captcha code in the respective fields and click on the ‘Sign in’ button to log into your account.

Click on ‘Claim Form (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)’ under the ‘Online Services’ menu.

You will see ‘Member Details’ screen with auto-filled details about your name, father’s name, date of birth, contact details, bank account details, etc. Enter the last four digits of your bank account and verify it.

Click ‘Yes’ on the ‘Certificate of Undertaking’ window.

Select ‘Proceed for Online Claim’.

You can see your PAN, mobile number and UAN details auto filled.

Choose between ‘Withdraw PF Only’ (Form 19) or ‘Withdraw Pension Only’ (Form-10C).

Fill the claim form with relevant details.

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and click submit.

You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number once the submission is successful.

The amount will be directly deposited into your bank account once the request has been processed.