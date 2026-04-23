Protect your money: How to spot fake QR code? Tips to check if a QR code has been tampered with

New Delhi: QR code scam is rapidly rising in the digital payment space. It has become a common way for scammers to trick users and steal money and sensitive information. In the growing world of digital payment, the rise of QR code scams poses a significant threat where scammers exploit the QR code, direct users to phishing sites and steal sensitive data and money.

How does QR code fraud take place?

QR code scam or quishing involves replacing legitimate codes with malicious ones to get personal, financial and login credentials of users which results in financial fraud, identity theft and device hijacking. It uses QR codes to direct users to a fake website that spreads malware or elicits private information. Cyber criminals posing as real companies send phishing emails with a QR code and ask users to scan it. (Also read: Prediction market apps under govt scanner, Centre mulls crackdown)

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When the users scan the code, scammers get access to private information of the users which they use to steal money, commit identity theft or infect devices with malware.

Another way of QR code scam involves scammers replacing QR codes at merchant outlets with theirs. When customers scan the code, they end up making payment to the fraudsters instead of the merchant. (Also read: Rs 2 lakh outstanding balance limit, peer-to-peer transaction capped at Rs 25,000 by RBI)

In another deceptive phishing technique the scammers trick victims into scanning a QR code in order to receive money. When the user scans the code, payment is transferred from the user's account to that of the fraudster. This scam typically targets users on online marketplaces.

Certain QR codes are designed to automatically download viruses or malware onto a smartphone. Scammers may be able to access stored passwords or take remote control of the device.

How to identify fake QR code?

* To protect against QR code scams, people are advised to use caution when scanning codes.

* Users should avoid sharing UPI IDs and bank details with strangers to prevent phishing scams.

* Users should inspect the URL or website linked to the QR code. Ensure that it begins with https:// to indicate a secure connection.

* Be cautious if you are directed to an app or website that asks you to provide personal details as it could be a fraudulent website.

* QR codes are designed for sending money and not receiving it. If someone asks you to scan a code for receiving money, it could be a fraud.

* Avoid fraudsters who are in a hurry to complete a transaction. A person rushing to complete a transaction is a major warning sign of a scam.

What to do if you fall victim to a QR code scam?

If you fall victim to a QR code scam, act immediately to secure your finances and data. Contact your bank to freeze the accounts and cards. Immediately change passwords for your banking apps, social media or personal accounts. Report the matter to the local police and file a complaint through the official National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.