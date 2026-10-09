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Provident Fund withdrawal through UPI? EPFO begins testing

The new feature would link the UAN portal with the UPI accounts of subscribers, which would help them directly access their funds without needing to apply through the portal.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 03:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
Provident Fund withdrawal through UPI? EPFO begins testing

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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