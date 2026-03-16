Public Sector Bank retirees demand revision of pension as 8th Pay Commission gathers pace, but what exactly is in store?

New Delhi: As discussions around the 8th Pay Commission gather pace and central government employees demand a revision of salary and pension, the retired employees of public sector banks are also urging the government for a revision of basic pension. Many bank retirees demand an increase in the basic pension arguing that while government employees receive periodic pay commission revisions, their basic pension has not been updated for three decades.

PSB retirees demand revision of pension

The issue of whether the government plans to revise the basic pension of public sector bank retirees was raised in parliament by MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. The MP asked whether the government was aware that the Ministry of Finance has approved a 10 percent increase on basic pension plus dearness allowance for pensioners of the Reserve Bank of India and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development starting from November 1, 2022.

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The MP asked whether there is any proposal under consideration to revise or increase the basic pension of retirees of public sector banks whose basic pension has reportedly not been revised for nearly three decades.

Who has received pension increase?

The government’s response was provided by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary. He said that

the Ministry of Finance has accorded approval to the Reserve Bank of India regarding its proposal for an increase of 10 percent in basic pension plus dearness relief from November 1, 2022, for all employees who retired before November 1, 2022.

Regarding NABARD, the Ministry has revised the pensions of all those who have retired before November 1, 2017. The revision is effective from March 1, 2019, for those who retired before November 1, 2012, and from June 12, 2023, for those who retired before November 1, 2017. Further, no proposal for revision of pension of those who retired before November 1, 2022, of NABARD has been received.

Pension in public sector banks

The minister said that the public sector banks comprise the State Bank of India and eleven nationalised banks. Pension in SBI is governed by State Bank of India Employees’ Pension Fund Regulations, 2014. For employees of nationalised banks, pension is governed by their Bank (Employees’) Pension Regulations, 1995, framed with the approval of the board of the respective banks. These regulations do not have a provision for revision of pension, the minister said.

Dearness relief for pensioners of PSBs

The government said that PSB pensioners receive dearness relief on their pension which is increased every six months. Additionally, as per the agreed terms of the 12th Bi-partite Settlement and 9th Joint Note, monthly ex gratia is being paid by PSBs in addition to the pension or family pension to the pensioners or family pensioners who became eligible to draw pension on or before October 31, 2022.

Will govt revise pension of bank retirees?

While the retired employees of public sector banks are urging the government for a revision of basic pension, the government does not appear to be considering a revision of pension. According to the Finance Ministry’s response in Parliament, there is currently no proposal under discussion to revise the basic pension of retirees of PSBs beyond the existing provisions of the relevant Pension Regulations.