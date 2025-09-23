New Delhi: Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has rolled out its state health insurance scheme, assuring cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh for every family members in the state.

The registration for this scheme, which has started today, will allow every citizen of Punjab to get free and better treatment, CM Mann had said.

The process beun in Taran Taran and Barnala districts, where special health camps will be set up for two to three days.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Punjab Govt's Rs 10 Lakh Health Insurance Scheme: Registration Process And Benefits

The registration for the state’s health insurance scheme is simple. People can register themselves using their Aadhaar card, voter card or Passport.

The health card will provide treatment for 2,000 health services in all state government hospitals. Most private hospitals in the state will also be linked to this scheme, CM Mann had said.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has lauded the Punjab government's decision to provide citizens with free health cover of Rs 10 lakh, calling it a "historic announcement."

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "The Aam Aadmi Party government's Chief Minister of Punjab has made a historic announcement today. You must listen to this announcement. Punjab has become the first state not just in India, but in the world, to provide its citizens with free health cover of Rs 10 lakh."