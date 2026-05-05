Punjab National Bank announces dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY 2025-26

New Delhi: State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced the dividend for FY26. In a regulatory filing the bank has said that shareholders have recommended dividend of Rs 3 per equity share (150%) of face value of Rs 2 each for FY 2025-26. The dividend is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank.

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It added that the board has approved convening of 25th Annual General Meeting of the Bank on 20 June 2026.

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PNB's net profit rose 14.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,225 crore in Q4 FY26, the bank said in a BSE filing. The bank said, its Operating Profit rose 10.7 percent Year on Year to 7,500 crore. PNB said, its Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio declined to 2.95 percent in Q4, while the net NPA (NNPA) ratio shrunk 0.29 percent Year on Year.

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PNB said its earnings per share rose to Rs 4.55 in Q4 FY’26 from Rs 3.97 in Q4 FY’25, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 14.6%. Global Business grew by 10.7% on Y-o-Y basis to Rs 29.70 Lakh Crore as on 31st March 26 from Rs 26.83 Lakh Crore as on 31st March 25.

The bank’s Global Deposits registered a growth of 9.2% on Y-o-Y basis to Rs 17.11 Lakh Crore as on 31st March 26 from Rs 15.67 Lakh Crore as on 31st March 25. Global Advances increased by 12.7% on Y-o-Y basis to Rs 12.59 Lakh Crore as on 31st March 26 from Rs 11.17 Lakh Crore as on 31st March 25.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts increased to 571.84 Lakh as on 31st March’26 from 542.89 Lakh as on 31st March 25.