Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3054817https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/punjab-national-bank-increases-fcnrb-deposit-offers-interest-rates-up-to-6-10-on-usd-deposits-3054817.html
NewsBusinessPersonal FinancePunjab National Bank increases FCNR(B) deposit, offers interest rates up to 6.10% on USD deposits
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK

Punjab National Bank increases FCNR(B) deposit, offers interest rates up to 6.10% on USD deposits

The FCNR(B) deposit scheme allows NRIs to maintain deposits in designated foreign currencies.

|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 03:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Punjab National Bank increases FCNR(B) deposit, offers interest rates up to 6.10% on USD deposits

New Delhi: Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced to increase interest rates on on FCNR(B) USD Deposits. The bank said that it will now offer enhanced interest rates of up to 6.10 percent per annum on FCNR(B) USD Deposits, providing Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) with an opportunity to grow their overseas earnings.

Under the special FCNR(B) deposit offering, customers can earn competitive returns on their foreign currency savings as per below tenures:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tenure

Interest Rate (USD)

3 years to less than 4 years

6.00% p.a.

4 years to less than 5 years

6.05% p.a.

5 years

6.10% p.a.

Key features of the PNB FCNR(B) Deposit Scheme include:

Protection from exchange rate fluctuations by maintaining deposits in foreign currency.

Tax-free interest income in India, subject to prevailing tax regulations.

Availability in all major foreign currencies.
 

The FCNR(B) deposit scheme allows NRIs to maintain deposits in designated foreign currencies, helping protect their savings from exchange rate volatility while earning attractive returns. For deposits of USD 1 million and above (or equivalent), preferential rates may be offered on a negotiated basis, PNB said.

The FCNR(B) deposit scheme is designed to help NRIs secure higher returns on their overseas earnings while maintaining liquidity and flexibility through globally accepted foreign currency deposit options.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

us iran war
Threat, hype, retreat: Trump U-turns on Iran strikes hours after warning
Joe Root
Rob Key clarifies why Joe Root replaced Ben Stokes and not Harry Brook
West Bengal
Bengal: Police parade Trinamool leader in half pants and T-shirt
Strait of Hormuz
US says Strait of Hormuz open, IRGC gives reality check - Sailors face dilemma
US Iran conflict
How Trump is forcing world towards an economic crisis with his warmongering
chhattisgarh cm vishnu deo sai
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presents vision of developed Chhattisgarh
India
Why India is phasing out Mi-17 fleet while Pakistan remains highly dependent
Sukhendu Sekhar Ray
Exclusive: 'Corruption started from top...,' claims former TMC MP Sukhendu Ray
mobility
Air India denies putting pressure on families of AI-171 Boeing crash victims
FIFA World Cup 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026: Hugo Broos sends warning ahead of Mexico clash