PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK

Punjab National Bank mandates Sovereign Gold Bond holders to verify their account numbers

PNB has requested all its Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB)/RBI bond investors and particularly those whose interests are not being paid and whose bond is going to mature, to visit their branch and verify the bank account on priority.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 11:57 AM IST
Punjab National Bank mandates Sovereign Gold Bond holders to verify their account numbers

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has asked all its Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) investors to visit their respective bank branches and verify their PNB accounts on priority. The bank has said that it will not be liable for any delays if an account number is wrong or closed. The bank has also asked its customers to wait for redemption before closing their active accounts.

Visit bank branch and verify account

In a statement posted on PNB’s official X account, the bank has requested all its Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB)/RBI bond investors and particularly those whose interests are not being paid and whose bond is going to mature, to visit their branch and verify the bank account on priority.

Wrong account number or closed account

The PNB has informed its customers that the bank would not be liable for any delays in case of a wrong account number or a closed account number.

Unclaimed interest

The bank has informed that in case of unclaimed interest or principal more than six years, a customer must adhere to RBI guidelines as mentioned on the RBI/bank website.

Not to close operative account till redemption

The PNB has requested its customers not to close their operative accounts till redemption. The bank has said that in case of urgency for closure of operative accounts, the customers should provide alternate account details before the proceeding of operative account closure, failing which the redemption and interest amounts will not be credited.

Reema Sharma

Business Editor

