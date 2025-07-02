Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2925210https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/punjab-national-bank-waives-penalty-for-non-maintenance-of-minimum-average-balance-in-all-savings-accounts-2925210.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
PNB

Punjab National Bank Waives Penalty For Non-maintenance Of Minimum Average Balance In All Savings Accounts

PNB waiver of penal charges for non-maintenance of Minimum Average Balance in savings account is effective from July 1, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 10:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Punjab National Bank Waives Penalty For Non-maintenance Of Minimum Average Balance In All Savings Accounts

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has waived penal charges for non-maintenance of Minimum Average Balance (MAB) in all savings accounts, the bank said in a statement.

"This customer-first initiative, effective from July 1, 2025, is particularly aimed at supporting priority segments such as women, farmers and low-income households, ensuring easier and more inclusive access to banking services without the stress of balance maintenance penalties," PNB said.

The bank's previous Minimum Average Balance charges were as below:

 

Area Min. applicable Charges Max. applicable Charges %age of short fall
Rural Rs.50/- Rs.100/- 10%
Semi Urban Rs.75/- Rs.200/- 10%
Urban Rs.100/- Rs.300/- 6%
Metro Rs.125/- Rs.400/- 4%

 

“This decision reflects our unwavering commitment to inclusive banking. We believe that waiving these charges will ease financial pressure on customers and encourage greater participation in the formal banking ecosystem,” Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO of PNB, said.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK