Punjab National Bank Waives Penalty For Non-maintenance Of Minimum Average Balance In All Savings Accounts

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has waived penal charges for non-maintenance of Minimum Average Balance (MAB) in all savings accounts, the bank said in a statement.

"This customer-first initiative, effective from July 1, 2025, is particularly aimed at supporting priority segments such as women, farmers and low-income households, ensuring easier and more inclusive access to banking services without the stress of balance maintenance penalties," PNB said.

The bank's previous Minimum Average Balance charges were as below:

Area Min. applicable Charges Max. applicable Charges %age of short fall Rural Rs.50/- Rs.100/- 10% Semi Urban Rs.75/- Rs.200/- 10% Urban Rs.100/- Rs.300/- 6% Metro Rs.125/- Rs.400/- 4%

“This decision reflects our unwavering commitment to inclusive banking. We believe that waiving these charges will ease financial pressure on customers and encourage greater participation in the formal banking ecosystem,” Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO of PNB, said.