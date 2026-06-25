/Railway Board issues directive on finalising family pension cases; How will the order help Railway family pensioners? Explained

New Delhi: The Railway Board has directed all zonal railways and production units to strictly follow the extant guidelines and procedure laid down under the Railway (Services) Pension Rules, 2026 while finalising family pension cases. The Railway Board order came after one of the recognized federations, the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR), had brought to its notice that some divisions and zones in Railways are following their own guidelines and instructions for finalizing the cases of family pensions.
What is the order on finalising family pension cases?
In an order issued on June 19, 2026, the Board said that some divisions and zones in Railways are following their own guidelines and instructions for finalizing the cases of family pension and instructed all zonal railways and production units to follow the current guidelines and procedure laid down under the Railway (Services) Pension Rules, 2026 when finalising family pension cases.
"One of the recognized Federation (NFIR) has brought to the notice of Railway Board that Divisions/ Zones in Railways are following their own guidelines/ instructions for finalizing the cases of Family Pension admissible under Railway (Services) Pension Rules, 2026," the order said.
"In this regard, all 'Zonal railways/ PUs are advised to follow the extant guidelines/ procedure stipulated in the Railway (Services) Pension Rules, 2026 in finalizing the cases of Family Pension," the order said.
How will the order help Railway family pensioners?
A railway family pension is a monthly financial benefit provided to the eligible dependents, primarily the spouse or children of a deceased railway employee. If the employee dies as a bachelor or widower without any surviving spouse or children, the dependent parents are eligible for pension.
As some divisions and zones in Railways are following their own guidelines and instructions for finalizing the cases of family pensions, it might cause fragmented payouts, delayed approvals and unwarranted disputes. As the Railway Board has directed all zonal railways and production units to strictly follow the extant guidelines and procedure laid down under the Railway (Services) Pension Rules, 2026 while finalising family pension cases, it is expected that there will be a streamlined, fair and legally binding process for railway family pensions.
The Railway Board clarification on pension rules will help in ensuring uniform application across all zones, simplifying payouts and setting exact timelines for processing. The Railway Board clarification will help in correcting regional inconsistencies, preventing delays in claims and clearing confusion on family pension rules.
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