topStoriesenglish2591731
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
GROCERY STORE OWNER CASE

Rajasthan Stationary Shop Owner Gets Tax Notice For 'Rs 12 Crore' Transaction

 Kishangopal Chaparwal, a resident of Sanjay Colony, said he has lodged a complaint with the Subhash Nagar police station, stating that someone is misusing his financial data. Chaparwal said he runs a stationery shop and works as a photographer at weddings.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 07:30 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Rajasthan Stationary Shop Owner Gets Tax Notice For 'Rs 12 Crore' Transaction

New Delhi: A physically challenged stationary shop owner in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on Wednesday said he has received a show-cause notice from the Income Tax Department for a transaction of Rs 12.23 crore which he did not do. Kishangopal Chaparwal, a resident of Sanjay Colony, said he has lodged a complaint with the Subhash Nagar police station, stating that someone is misusing his financial data. Chaparwal said he runs a stationery shop and works as a photographer at weddings.

The notice, received by post on March 28, has shocked him and his family, he said. Chaparwal said when he consulted a chartered accountant, he told him that his PAN was misused in Mumbai and Surat to float two diamond shell companies to do bogus transactions running into several crores.

"I set up the shop after taking a loan. I am unable to pay the installments. I earn Rs 8,000 to 10,000 per month. I have nothing to do with these bogus companies. Some fraudsters have cheated me," he told reporters. "The I-T Department has sent a notice to me for submitting details related to a transaction of Rs 12.23 crore. I appeal to the authorities to provide relief in the matter," he added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia