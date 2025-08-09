Raksha Bandhan 2025 Bank Holiday: Are Branches Open in Your City Today? Check

New Delhi: Banks across the country will remain closed on Saturday, August 9, in observance of Raksha Bandhan. The holiday also coincides with the second Saturday of the month, which is a regular day off for all scheduled and non-scheduled banks in India. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s monthly holiday schedule, both private and public sector banks will not operate on this day, and customers are advised to plan their banking transactions in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi, a sacred thread on their brothers’ wrists as a symbol of love and protection. Families across India mark the occasion with warmth, gifts, and festive traditions, making it a day filled with affection and togetherness.

Bank Holidays in August 2025

August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 (Sundays) – Weekly holiday for all banks.

August 9 (Saturday) – Holiday in all states and UTs for Second Saturday and Raksha Bandhan.

August 13 (Wednesday) – Patriots’ Day in Manipur.

August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day holiday across India.

August 16 (Saturday) – Janmashtami holiday in all states and UTs except Tripura, Delhi, Goa, Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Odisha.

August 19 (Tuesday) – Tripura observes the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

August 23 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday holiday for all banks.

August 25 (Monday) – Holiday in Assam for Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

August 27 (Wednesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi in Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu.

August 28 (Thursday) – Holiday in Odisha and Goa for Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day) / Nuakhai.

Online Services Unaffected

Bank branches across India will be closed on August 9, so customers should plan their transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience. While physical branches will remain shut, online facilities like net banking, UPI, and ATMs will continue to function as usual.